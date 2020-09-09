AUD/JPY – At an Important Spot On the Chart, Short & Long-term

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Nears a Fresh One-Month Low But Trade Remains Thin Ahead of ECB Meeting
2020-09-09 11:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2020-09-08 19:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down to 3-Month Low on Fed Policy, Seasonal Turn
2020-09-09 06:07:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Crude Falters Alongside Tech as Selloff Broadens
2020-09-08 17:05:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?
2020-09-09 04:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Industrial Average Succumbs to Selling Pressures
2020-09-08 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Touches 50-Day SMA for First Time Since June
2020-09-09 05:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bounces From Support, Gold Bulls on Return?
2020-09-08 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Row May Weaken GBP/USD Further
2020-09-09 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2020-09-08 19:50:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese PM Frontrunner Signals Snap Election, USD/JPY Maintains Range
2020-09-08 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Bank of Japan Policy to Push JPY Lower?
2020-09-07 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Bank of Canada stands pat on policy, as expected. - BoC notes that US economic rebound has been stronger than expected - Little change in $CAD - Reminder, Governor Macklem speaks tomorrow
  • The chances of the UK and the EU reaching a post-Brexit trade deal seem to be falling, weakening GBP/USD. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/kUSJttbhkq https://t.co/BDWxMLRlEW
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/3:00 PM GMT as he discusses top levels to watch on #DAX, #DOW & more. Register here: https://t.co/Rwbt9avERj https://t.co/I4qaDp5WlJ
  • 🇨🇦 BoC Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.25 Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-09
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.98%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 67.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/g3nBrZNdcH
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.50% Silver: 0.69% Gold: 0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/E3kYGr35Px
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 BoC Interest Rate Decision due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-09
  • The chances of the UK and the EU reaching a post-Brexit trade deal seem to be falling, weakening GBP/USD. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/kUSJttbhkq https://t.co/lJSvn65vjE
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 1.45% US 500: 1.28% Germany 30: 1.28% France 40: 1.14% Wall Street: 0.91% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Yj7juSq2tI
  • EU will not look to suspend Brexit negotiations over new UK Internal Market Bill according to sources $GBP
AUD/JPY – At an Important Spot On the Chart, Short & Long-term

AUD/JPY – At an Important Spot On the Chart, Short & Long-term

2020-09-09 12:52:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

AUD/JPY Highlights:

  • AUD/JPY at top of long-term downward channel
  • Near-term at a big spot with ascending wedge nearly broken

AUD/JPY had a nice ascending wedge going for it not too long ago, a pattern highlighted as giving the pair breakout potential. The lean was towards the upside given the pattern, and that we got, but there was also a question of how sustainable that breakout could be given long-term resistance.

So far those concerns are being validated as the wedge broke and price sagged back to the underside trend-line of the wedge. This is an important spot, because if support can hold then so can the upward bias towards another attempt to break the long-term downtrend line.

But if the lower side of the pattern breaks the move down could be even more powerful than a move up. First, you have that long-term resistance within a downward channel that suggests the long-term trend is down. Secondly, failed pattern breakouts can lead to an mass exodus with the crowd leaning the wrong way during the congestion phase that created the pattern in the first place.

Support is support until broken, and we have yet to see that happen. Using the overnight low at 76.11 as the level to watch. Stay above and a push higher could ensure, however, if it breaks then we should see AUD/JPY start to accelerate lower as the long-side of the market finds itself on its backfoot, with 72.52 (bottom of the wedge) as the first big target.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

AUD/JPY Weekly Chart (big line of resistance)

aud/jpy weekly chart

AUD/JPY 4-hr Chart (keep an eye on the lower line of wedge)

aud/jpy 4hr chart

AUD/JPY Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/JPY & EUR/JPY Charts Suggest Another Push Higher Coming
GBP/JPY & EUR/JPY Charts Suggest Another Push Higher Coming
2020-08-20 16:36:00
AUD/JPY - Ascending Wedge Setting it Up for a Breakout
AUD/JPY - Ascending Wedge Setting it Up for a Breakout
2020-08-13 08:56:00
MXN/JPY – Price Pattern Could Soon Lead to an Explosive Move
MXN/JPY – Price Pattern Could Soon Lead to an Explosive Move
2020-08-03 12:46:00
USD/CAD Range-break with Trend Points to Lower Prices
USD/CAD Range-break with Trend Points to Lower Prices
2020-07-22 11:01:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bearish