MXN/JPY – Price Pattern Could Soon Lead to an Explosive Move

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Reversal Attempt Eyed vs EUR & AUD
2020-08-03 16:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
2020-08-03 15:52:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further, ISM Manufacturing Data Eyed
2020-08-03 06:06:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-03 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Price Forecast: Silver Stumbles into Key Level of Support
2020-08-03 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
2020-08-03 15:52:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
2020-08-03 15:52:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-03 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.01%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.95%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/I8xJE8hCea
  • Fed's Bullard says the virus appears to be more persistent than we previously thought - BBG
  • Currencies: After the largest monthly drop in a decade, the US Dollar is starting the month on the front foot in what is a seasonally favourable month.Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/eJqtkDIy2C https://t.co/eaU1BqRVl4
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.59% Gold: -0.32% Silver: -0.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4HE9z6cW5Q
  • US Dollar Outlook - via @DailyFX: $USD Reversal Attempt Eyed vs $EUR & $AUD Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/08/03/usd-price-outlook-us-dollar-reversal-attempt-eyed-vs-eur-aud.html
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.45% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eBVu4vR9dS
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bullard Speech due at 16:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • Heads Up:💶 Fed Bullard Speech due at 16:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • Trump says he is signing executive order to hire Americans - BBG
  • Hey traders! Risk appetite is carried through today, but for which asset classes? Find out from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/n8seddRubJ
MXN/JPY – Price Pattern Could Soon Lead to an Explosive Move

MXN/JPY – Price Pattern Could Soon Lead to an Explosive Move

2020-08-03 12:46:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

MXN/JPY Highlights:

  • MXN/JPY triangle pattern setting up for explosive move
  • Keep an eye on risk trends as price is hinged to stocks

MXN/JPY isn’t a pair we typically discuss here, but given its high correlation to risk trends and a tight triangle pattern, it could be a good candidate for a strong move soon. It’s undergoing one of the tighter periods of trading in recent years, suggesting volatility is on its way...

Generally, the pair has been weak and looks headed lower, but so far risk appetite has kept it buoyed. A breakout from the triangle below 4.63 would likely have price headed lower towards the April/May lows. Stocks will also likely be sagging at that juncture too.

The current 3-month correlation between MXN/JPY and the S&P 500 is 0.63, with at times (especially during times of distress) the coefficient reaching towards 1. This makes MXN/JPY a good stock market proxy to watch/trade in the FX market.

On the downside because of its overall relative weakness to stocks it could be a less troubling risk-trade short than the stock market, which has been like trying to hold a beach ball underwater.

But the pattern isn’t certain to break to the downside, symmetrical triangles aren’t necessarily biased in of themselves, they only point to the likelihood of seeing an expansion in price action. With that in mind, a breakout to the top-side and breach of 4.85 is likely to see MXN/JPY squeeze higher as stocks remain well-bid to rallying strongly.

All-in-all, MXN/JPY is set to move one way or another soon and could offer traders a momentum trade. It can be a volatile pair so keep that in mind when determining trade size.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q3 JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

MXN/JPY Daily Chart (triangle set up to break soon…)

MXN/JPY daily chart

MXN/JPY Chart by TradingView

***Updates will be provided on the above thoughts and others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 930 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Range-break with Trend Points to Lower Prices
USD/CAD Range-break with Trend Points to Lower Prices
2020-07-22 11:01:00
EUR/USD Trying to Rally From Basing Pattern to 2008 Trend-line
EUR/USD Trying to Rally From Basing Pattern to 2008 Trend-line
2020-07-14 12:18:00
EUR/USD – Top and Drop or Break From Typical Behavior?
EUR/USD – Top and Drop or Break From Typical Behavior?
2020-06-16 11:56:00
EUR/USD Shows No Life at Key Level, Major Leg Down Looks Next
EUR/USD Shows No Life at Key Level, Major Leg Down Looks Next
2020-05-14 11:40:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.