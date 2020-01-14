We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on CPI Data, EU Trade Talks and Fed-Speak
2020-01-14 08:00:00
Post-NFP EUR/USD Strength Undermined by January Open Range
2020-01-14 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on CPI Data, EU Trade Talks and Fed-Speak
2020-01-14 08:00:00
GBP Sinks, USD/JPY Clears 110. US Removes China as FX Manipulator
2020-01-14 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY - Consolidation Before The Next Leg Higher?
2020-01-14 08:43:00
US Dollar May Rise on CPI Data, EU Trade Talks and Fed-Speak
2020-01-14 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite
2020-01-14 06:58:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite
2020-01-14 06:58:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • ECB's Mersch says the economy and inflation appears to be stabilising $EUR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.84%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.89%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/f6ckeJ4SZY
  • CBI Chief Economist says confidence boost after UK election will not be a game-changer and sees the UK's annual growth at 1-1.5% in the next couple of years $GBP
  • 1917 is a must-watch film. Easy 10/10.
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.23% Oil - US Crude: -0.28% Silver: -1.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/pX1Ln34GR0
  • $AUD and S&P/ASX 200 stock index price action warns that investors are pining for RBA rate cuts amid worries about weakness in the local economy. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/xPc5Cq6blN https://t.co/tH0dqdseZu
  • UK PM Johnson very likely that the UK gets a comprehensive trade deal with the EU by the end of the year, adds that we always have to budget for a complete failure of common sense $GBP
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BPpngmXK4V
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.16% Germany 30: 0.01% US 500: -0.09% Wall Street: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ytKSr7b4Gq
  • Missed this week's #AUDUSD outlook webinar? See the recording here: https://t.co/0C5GKpALeW Topics included: - Drivers of #AUDUSD price trend - US-China #trade deal - 2020 US presidential #election - Impact of #Fed policy - Ongoing no-deal #Brexit risk
USD/JPY - Consolidation Before The Next Leg Higher?

USD/JPY - Consolidation Before The Next Leg Higher?

2020-01-14 08:43:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

USD/JPY Price Forecast, Analysis and Chart:

  • USD/JPY rally looks like it has further to go.
  • Fundamental risk-on move weighs on the Japanese Yen.

USD/JPY Heading for the Next Fibonacci Retracement Level

USD/JPY continues to turn higher, aided by a global risk-on move as US-Iran tensions ease and ahead of Wednesday’s signing of the first phase US-China trade deal. News that the US has taken China off its currency manipulator list has given the pair another boost higher and looks set to keep the rally going.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q1 Forecasts
Get My Guide

Recent price action has seen USD/JPY break above a confluence of resistance levels made over the last few weeks. The old highs and the 50% Fibonacci retracement made up a strong resistance zone between 109.50 and 109.75 that held until this week. The clear break through this zone, and the open above today, adds credibility to the pair moving higher and back to levels seen late-May last year. The next Fibonacci retracement level is at 110.70 before the April 24 swing high at 112.403 comes into play.

USD/JPY Support Close at Hand

Initial support down to the 109.50 level before the 20- and 50-day moving averages at 109.10 and 109.03. A breakdown through these level opens the way to the 38.2% fib retracement level at 108.31 which may prove difficult to break in the current climate. The pair trade above all three moving averages, a positive signal, while the CCI indicator is just touching overbought levels, which may temper a move higher in the short-term.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart (January 2019 - January 14, 2020)

Daily price chart showing USDJPY moving higher
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on the Euro and the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/CHF Price: Supportive Technicals Ahead of Bullish Pennant
GBP/CHF Price: Supportive Technicals Ahead of Bullish Pennant
2019-11-04 14:55:00
EUR/USD Price Remains Vulnerable to Further Sell-Offs
EUR/USD Price Remains Vulnerable to Further Sell-Offs
2019-10-01 10:51:00
NZD/CAD Long-Term Top Trade Idea ** Update **
NZD/CAD Long-Term Top Trade Idea ** Update **
2019-08-27 15:00:00
EURGBP Price Outlook - Rally Running Out of Momentum
EURGBP Price Outlook - Rally Running Out of Momentum
2019-05-15 10:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.