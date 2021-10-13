Long AUD/NZD – The Great Monetary Policy Divergence is Overdone - Q4 Top Trades

Reasons for AUD/NZD Bottom

A lot of negative news has been priced into the Australian Dollar as highlighted by CFTC speculative positioning data , which shows net AUD shorts at a record. On the flipside, NZD net longs are at an extreme and thus when analysising CFTC positioning data, it is important to take note when at extremes. (Figure 1)

A rampant increase in vaccinations will be reflected in an improvement of economic data in Q4 for Australia.

AUD/NZD is the most consensus short across the G10 and looking somewhat overdone.

NZ rates have priced in 140bps worth of tightening by October 2022, leaving very little room for error (Figure 2).

Back in 2013-14, AUD/NZD put in a bottom when the RBNZ hiked. Now while history doesn’t repeat itself, it often rhymes (Figure 3)

Bar any extreme risk aversion, parity in AUD/NZD is rare (Figure 4)

Figure 1. Peak Bearishness for Aussie….. Net Shorts at a Record

Source: Refinitiv

Figure 2. NZ Rates Price in Aggressive RBNZ Rate Path

There is a good chance that the RBNZ raises rates by 50bps at the upcoming, which will likely see AUD/NZD spike lower initially. However, I expect that such a move would put AUD/NZD at a much more attractive level to fade and bottom from there on, as the bar for a hawkish surprise is set high due to NZ rates pricing in an aggressive tightening path.

Source: Refinitiv

Figure 3. AUD/NZD Bottomed in 2014 After RBNZ Rate Lift-Off

Back in 2013/14, AUD/NZD drifted lower as the RBNZ discussed the possibility of raising interest rates before finding a bottom the moment the RBNZ hiked. My view is that we will see similar price action after the RBNZ hikes, with AUD/NZD finding a bottom. This in effect is a sell the rumour, buy the fact.

Figure 4. AUD/NZD Parity is Rare

In the past 20yrs, parity in AUD/NZD has only occurred once, which was during the initial coronavirus shock in March 2020. Good support has generally been found at 1.0250.

AUD/NZD Chart: Monthly Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv