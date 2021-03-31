News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Forges Ahead to Fresh 4-Month High
2021-03-30 20:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets Towards 1.17- Bear March into April
2021-03-30 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: OPEC+ Output Cut Extension in Focus
2021-03-31 06:00:00
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Trader Positioning Bets, Technical Analysis
2021-03-31 05:00:00
Nasdaq Price Outlook: Stocks Unfazed by Robust Consumer Confidence
2021-03-30 14:30:00
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High
2021-03-30 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Fails to Benefit From UK GDP Data
2021-03-31 08:00:00
British Pound Forecast, Near-Term Warnings: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF
2021-03-31 01:00:00
Dollar Advances and US Stocks Stall Ahead of Biden Stimulus Details
2021-03-31 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2021-03-31 02:00:00
Euro May Fall Further vs. British Pound as Key Support Gives Way

Euro May Fall Further vs. British Pound as Key Support Gives Way

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

EUR/GBP TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – Talking POINTS

  • Euro may be ready to resume 2021 downtrend vs British Pound
  • A decline of close to 3 percent to below 0.83 may be in the cards
  • Retail trader sentiment studies boost the case for a bearish bias
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

The Euro has broken below congestion range support in the 0.8531-37 area, with the case for downside follow-through seemingly reinforced by confirmation on a daily closing basis. This suggests that the downtrend in play since the start of the year has resumed after a consolidative pause.

Fibonacci expansion levels at 0.8467 (38.2%), 0.8386 (50%) and 0.8405 (61.8%) mark possible sticking points on the way lower. The broader view appears to suggest that the next major hurdle to truly challenge sellers emerges in the 0.8277-82 zone, implying a drop of 2.7 percent from current levels may be in scope.

Establishing a foothold back above 0.8537 may neutralize near-term selling pressure. A subsequent move north of the 0.8671-82 region is probably needed to flip the bias to an outright bullish setting however. Absent that, the path of least resistance probably leads lower.

Euro vs British Pound daily chart

EUR/GBP daily chart created with TradingView

EUR/GBP TRADER SENTIMENT

Euro vs British Pound retail trader positioning

Retail trader data shows 61.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.62 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.37% higher than yesterday and 8.98% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.19% lower than yesterday and 0.44% lower from last week.

IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator. So, that traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP may continue to fall. Aggregate exposure is more net-long than yesterday and compared to last week, which hints at a strengthening bearish bias.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivakon Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

