NZD/USD Carves Bearish Price Series During Opening Range for August

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trading Strategy Webinar: Rates, USD, EUR/USD and Stocks
2022-08-02 19:32:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2022-08-02 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Outlook Bullish on OPEC+ Meeting, Supply Hopes Strained
2022-08-02 06:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Traders Weigh Economic Data Against Tight Supply
2022-08-02 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Active vs Passive Investing: Top Stock Investing Tips
2022-08-02 17:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-30 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Gold Rally Faces First Major Test
2022-08-02 16:00:00
Gold Price Rally Bumping Into Resistance, Taiwan Tensions Escalate
2022-08-02 10:20:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-02 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP Slips on UK Housing Prices & Global Risk Aversion
2022-08-02 07:31:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rebounds Ahead of June Low to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Zone
2022-08-02 21:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-02 14:30:00
More View more
NZD/USD Carves Bearish Price Series During Opening Range for August

NZD/USD Carves Bearish Price Series During Opening Range for August

David Song, Strategist

NZD/USD extends the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week as New Zealand Employment unexpectedly hold flat in the second quarter of 2022, and the exchange rate may face a further decline as it appears to be tracking the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.6294).

Advertisement

Keep in mind, NZD/USD briefly traded above the moving average on the back of US Dollar weakness, but the advance from the yearly low (0.6325) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as the exchange rate struggles to hold above the indicator.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD daily chart

Source: Trading View

The opening range for August raises the scope for a further decline in NZD/USD as it carves a series of lower highs and lows, with the failed attempt to close above 0.6350 (100% expansion) pushing the exchange rate back below the 0.6230 (61.8% retracement) to 0.6260 (38.2% expansion) region.

Next area of interest comes in around 0.6170 (50% expansion) followed by the 0.6070 (61.8% expansion) region, with a break of the yearly low (0.6325) opening up the Fibonacci overlap around 0.5900 (78.6% retracement) to 0,5930 (78.6% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Faces Test of 50-Day SMA Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
NZD/USD Faces Test of 50-Day SMA Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2022-07-22 01:00:00
NZD/USD Outlook Mired by Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA
NZD/USD Outlook Mired by Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA
2022-07-08 00:15:00
NZD/USD Forecast: Rebound from Yearly Low Stalls Ahead of 50-Day SMA
NZD/USD Forecast: Rebound from Yearly Low Stalls Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-06-27 19:30:00
NZD/USD Rebound Materializes as RSI Reverses Ahead of Oversold Zone
NZD/USD Rebound Materializes as RSI Reverses Ahead of Oversold Zone
2022-06-17 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed