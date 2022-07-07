US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index May Rally After Resistance Cleared, Eyes on Fed Rate Bets

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Falls Toward Parity as RSI Pushes into Oversold Territory
2022-07-06 21:30:00
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF
2022-07-06 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Shakes Off the Blues as Bears Retreat, Oil Clobbered by Recession Risks
2022-07-06 20:05:00
Crude Oil Latest – Increased Recession Fears Weigh Down on Oil
2022-07-06 07:52:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Bounce as Sentiment Improves, FOMC Minutes in Focus
2022-07-06 13:36:00
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-07-06 07:57:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Price Plunge Continues into July
2022-07-06 16:00:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since May 19 when Gold traded near 1,841.76.
2022-07-06 01:23:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Recovery Hopes Appear Dim After Breaking June Low
2022-07-06 23:00:00
US Dollar Wrecking Ball, Euro and GBP Under Pressure
2022-07-06 10:50:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Consolidation Ahead of Japanese Elections
2022-07-06 11:40:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-05 14:00:00
More View more
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index May Rally After Resistance Cleared, Eyes on Fed Rate Bets

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index May Rally After Resistance Cleared, Eyes on Fed Rate Bets

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, DXY Dollar Index, Federal Reserve, Inflation Expectations, Technical Analysis – Analyst Pick

  • US Dollar’s Q2 2022 performance was the best since Q4 2016
  • Fed policy inflation gap hints USD may still have room to rise
  • DXY Dollar Index confirmed critical breakout above resistance

Does the US Dollar Have More Space to Rally After Such Consistent Gains?

The US Dollar has continued rallying against its major peers as of late. The DXY Dollar Index, which does lean heavily on the Euro, continues to set new highs this year. In fact, the second quarter saw DXY rally 6.5%, the most since the fourth quarter of 2016. Is there more room for the Greenback to rally in the days and weeks ahead? Perhaps so.

Lately, a combination of weaker economic growth prospects in Europe and a turnaround in commodity prices have been aiding the Greenback’s ascent. The past few weeks have seen the markets price out how much the European Central Bank might be able to tighten by the end of this year amid the Ukraine War and dismal PMI prints. That has brought down German front-end government bond yields.

This is as fading global growth prospects have been dragging down the commodity and sentiment-linked currencies amid near-unison monetary tightening from developed central banks. These include the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian Dollars. CAD has been particularly hurt by the latest turnaround in crude oil prices, with WTI risk in the third quarter.

What about the US Dollar? By looking at inflation and Federal Reserve interest rate expectations in one year, we can use the gap to see where the USD may go. This is displayed in the chart below. In one year, the US breakeven rate is showing inflation at 3.75%. Meanwhile, forward curves imply a Fed that is at 3.30%. That means that there is 45-basis points left before the central bank closes the gap on inflation.

Since March, the gap has been narrowing, and the DXY Index has been rallying. It should be noted that this gap is at its lowest point yet this year, meaning that the Fed has almost caught up with inflation expectations. Once the central bank closes the gap, the question will then turn to if the central bank needs to cut rates to bring inflation down to its 2% average price target.

The Fed Will Soon be Matching Where Inflation is Expected in One Year

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index May Rally After Resistance Cleared, Eyes on Fed Rate Bets

Data Source – Bloomberg, Charts Created by Daniel Dubrovsky

DXY Dollar Index Technical Analysis

The DXY Dollar Index recently confirmed a breakout above the June high of 105.788. That has opened the door to extending gains, exposing the 61.7% Fibonacci extension at 107.45. The Dollar’s ascent lately has been feeling exponential, evidenced by the red-dashed curve in the chart below. Breaking under it could be a sign of weakness, placing the focus on the 50-day Simple Moving Average. Otherwise, further gains place the focus on the 78.6% and 100% extensions at 109.13 and 111.26 respectively.

US Dollar Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index May Rally After Resistance Cleared, Eyes on Fed Rate Bets

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices May Fall as World Growth Outlook Deteriorates, OPEC+ Output Rises
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as World Growth Outlook Deteriorates, OPEC+ Output Rises
2022-06-23 00:00:00
US Dollar May Rise Versus Yuan as Central Banks Threaten Global Growth, China Trade
US Dollar May Rise Versus Yuan as Central Banks Threaten Global Growth, China Trade
2022-06-16 04:30:00
EUR/GBP May Rise as the Euro Increasingly Benefits from a More Hawkish ECB
EUR/GBP May Rise as the Euro Increasingly Benefits from a More Hawkish ECB
2022-06-09 00:30:00
US Dollar Rise Risks Breaking Down on NFPs, Catching EUR/USD Bears off Guard
US Dollar Rise Risks Breaking Down on NFPs, Catching EUR/USD Bears off Guard
2022-06-02 00:45:00
Advertisement