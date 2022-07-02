Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Central Banks Run the Risk of Inducing Recessions: Top Trading Opportunities

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Be About to Drop Below Parity Against the US Dollar: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-02 06:00:00
Growth and Inflation Fears May Have Peaked: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-01 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Provides Safe Harbour From Swelling Recession Fears. Will USD (DXY) Break Higher?
2022-07-01 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Eyes Monthly Low as OPEC Retains Adjusted Output Schedule
2022-06-30 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Remain Pressured as Risk Aversion Bites
2022-07-01 13:14:00
The Great Depression of 1929: Everything you Need to Know
2022-07-01 09:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Correction Searches for a Low
2022-07-01 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown to 4-Month Lows - What's in Store for Q3?
2022-07-01 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: New Quarter Carries Over GBP Pressures
2022-07-01 07:25:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-30 15:35:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High
2022-07-02 00:00:00
US Dollar Provides Safe Harbour From Swelling Recession Fears. Will USD (DXY) Break Higher?
2022-07-01 05:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Central Banks Run the Risk of Inducing Recessions: Top Trading Opportunities

Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Central Banks Run the Risk of Inducing Recessions: Top Trading Opportunities

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

WTI crude oil prices have been rising swimmingly since a bottom was found at the peak of the 2020 global pandemic. Heading into the end of the second quarter, the commodity’s momentum slowed notably. Following the brief spike when Russia attacked Ukraine earlier this year, oil was around levels from early March.

June was on course for the worst monthly performance for WTI since November.

Have oil prices found a turning point? It is starting to seem so at the preliminary level. There is a reason the commodity is weakening: largely mistakes central banks have made in the fight against inflation.

Most notably, the Federal Reserve surprised markets with a 75-basis point rate hike after an unexpectedly strong inflation report in May. The Fed had to restore confidence in its ability to tame the beast. But, this is not an isolated case. What oil traders face heading into the third quarter is more aggressively hawkish central banks trying to tame inflation.

This comes at a cost: global growth.

The chart below shows the price of WTI overlaid with 2022 G20 growth expectations (YoY). At the beginning of this year, the economies of the group of twenty were seen expanding about 4.3% y/y on average. This has dwindled, particularly after Russia attacked Ukraine. Now, the G20 countries are seen growing by about 3%.

Are we finally seeing crude oil capitulate to crumbling output expectations? It would seem so. The initial slow response from central banks to tame high inflation means a more sudden and rapid push to tame runaway prices. This comes with consequences of going too far and inducing recessions. That does not bode well for crude oil, making for a tough environment heading into the third quarter.

Have Oil Prices Ran Too Far?

Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Central Banks Run the Risk of Inducing Recessions: Top Trading Opportunities

Data Source: Bloomberg, Chart Prepared by Daniel Dubrovsky

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro May Be About to Drop Below Parity Against the US Dollar: Top Trading Opportunities
Euro May Be About to Drop Below Parity Against the US Dollar: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-02 06:00:00
Long KWEB as Beijing Injects More Stimulus and Eases Regulations: Top Trading Opportunities
Long KWEB as Beijing Injects More Stimulus and Eases Regulations: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-01 23:00:00
Growth and Inflation Fears May Have Peaked: Top Trading Opportunities
Growth and Inflation Fears May Have Peaked: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-01 21:00:00
GBP/AUD May Unwind Losses as BOE/RBA Implied Rate Paths Come Together: Top Trading Opportunities
GBP/AUD May Unwind Losses as BOE/RBA Implied Rate Paths Come Together: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-01 19:00:00
Advertisement