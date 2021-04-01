Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: CAD/JPY May Rise Down the Road Despite Ontario Lockdown

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Softens as Biden Proposes $2-Trillion Spending Package
2021-03-31 21:10:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Clouded by RSI Divergence
2021-03-31 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: OPEC+ Output Cut Extension in Focus
2021-03-31 06:00:00
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD Pressured as Treasury Selloff Forecasts Stronger USD, Trade Data Eyed
2021-03-31 23:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-31 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Technical Picture Remains Constructive for XAU/USD
2021-04-01 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound at March Low Arrives Ahead of Seasonally Strong April - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-03-31 18:45:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- Technical Outlook for USD Majors & Gold
2021-03-31 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
USD/JPY Rally Eyes March High as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2021-03-31 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Technical Picture Remains Constructive for XAU/USD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2021/04/01/Gold-Price-Forecast-Long-Term-Technical-Picture-Remains-Constructive-for-XAUUSD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr #gold #XAUUSD $GLD https://t.co/NwoC7Vb2FV
  • RT @KyleR_IG: https://t.co/DD2A1oWbKP
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average of blue-chip stocks is likely to outperform the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 if worries about inflation force the Fed to trim stimulus sooner than expected. Get your #dowjones market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/G0F0MUOOtw https://t.co/sLsFNKPqgg
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.61% Gold: 0.11% Silver: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/nJ1TSytQIN
  • RT @FxWestwater: Natural Gas Outlook: Colder Weather, Technical Support to Guide Prices Higher? Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2021/04/01/Natural-Gas-Outlook-Colder-Weather-Technical-Support-to-Guide-Prices-Higher.html https://t.co…
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Nt1h4i7dYF
  • (Analyst Pick) Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: CAD/JPY May Rise Down the Road Despite Ontario Lockdown $USDCAD #CAD #ontariolockdown https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/daniel_dubrovsky/2021/04/01/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Forecast-CADJPY-May-Rise-on-a-Less-Dovish-Bank-of-Canada.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/F6OGwmPG58
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.08%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 79.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/TVsNQqzDfb
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDUSD Head and Shoulders Neckline shifts back into focus following a weaker-than-expected trade balance report. Australi…
  • Ontario province in Canada to go under lockdown for next 28 days - CBC via BBG
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: CAD/JPY May Rise Down the Road Despite Ontario Lockdown

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: CAD/JPY May Rise Down the Road Despite Ontario Lockdown

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Canadian Dollar, CAD/JPY, Bank of Canada, Bank of Japan, US Fiscal Policy, Ontario Lockdown – Analyst Pick

  • Canadian Dollar may rise versus Japanese Yen with bond yields
  • BoC seems poised to be relatively hawkish compared to the BoJ
  • CAD/JPY may be readying to target peaks from 2018 and 2017
Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can central banks impact markets?
Get My Guide

The Canadian Dollar has been gradually recovering from last year’s bottom, but lately its pace has been accelerating and it could be poised to benefit against the Japanese Yen in the long run. So what has been driving its strong performance? Some point to the rise in crude oil prices given it is Canada’s key export. But, I think it predominantly comes down to monetary policy expectations, as it usually does.

Taking a look at the chart below, the Canadian Dollar has been closely following increasingly less-dovish BoC monetary policy expectations. In fact, it seems futures are pricing in at least 2 rate hikes by the end of next year. This has been following the rise in longer-term government bond yields, such as in the United States and Canada, as fiscal stimulus expectations drove up growth and inflation estimates.

The cherry on top for CAD? The Bank of Canada announced earlier in March that it will be halting all remaining Covid crisis liquidity programs. While the central bank left markets guessing as to when it could start scaling back QE purchases, it certainly left the door open to it, pledging that it would be gradual. Compare this to the Bank of Japan, where Governor Haruhiko Kuroda underlined that the yield curve must remain low.

As such, bond yields in Canada may continue outperforming their Japanese counterparts, driving CAD/JPY higher. So what could be a couple of risks in the near-term? While President Joe Biden announced a smaller-than-expected US$2 trillion infrastructure package, it seems poised to come with reversing former President Donald Trump’s corporate tax cuts.

If stock market volatility picks up, the anti-risk Yen could see a comeback in the short-term. Meanwhile, Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, just announced a lockdown for 28 days to counter spreading coronavirus cases. This could cool local economic growth expectations and local bond yields. But, down the road, the broader path for CAD/JPY could still remain biased to the upside.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: CAD/JPY May Rise Down the Road Despite Ontario Lockdown

Technical Analysis

CAD/JPY just closed above the key 88.08 – 87.71 resistance zone, opening the door to resuming the dominant uptrend following a pullback during the second-half of March. Still, confirmation of a breakout is lacking. Meanwhile, negative RSI divergence is showing that upside momentum is fading. This can at times precede a turn lower.

In such an outcome, watching the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) would be key. Closing under it may place the focus on the March 23 low at 86.07. Even if the latter is taken out, there remains the 50-day SMA which could reinstate the focus to the upside. If the pair continues to climb from here, it may soon find itself revisiting October 2018 highs on the way towards peaks from 2017.

CAD/JPY – Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: CAD/JPY May Rise Down the Road Despite Ontario Lockdown

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro, Australian Dollar Forecast: EUR/AUD May Fall Within Channel as Stocks Hold Up
Euro, Australian Dollar Forecast: EUR/AUD May Fall Within Channel as Stocks Hold Up
2021-03-12 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall But Broader Path Remains Bullish
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall But Broader Path Remains Bullish
2021-03-03 03:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Eyeing 2018 Highs, Will RBNZ Disappoint?
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Eyeing 2018 Highs, Will RBNZ Disappoint?
2021-02-23 02:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Jobs, NFP Data
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Jobs, NFP Data
2021-02-04 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

CAD/JPY