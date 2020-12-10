Analyst Pick: NZD/JPY Rates Working on Long-term Bottom

Advertisement

NZD/JPY rates are extending gains after breaking above the descending trendline from the January 2014, July 2017, December 2018, and August 2020 highs.

The New Zealand economy continues to outperform the rest of the developed Western world in its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving it well-positioned to take advantage of the early stages of a global growth rebound post-pandemic.

The New Zealand Dollar has a bullish bias, according to the IG Client Sentiment Index .

The Kiwi is taking flight. NZD/USD rates are gathering bullish momentum. This is not just a USD-pair phenomenon either; JPY-crosses are experiencing significant weakness too as global risk appetite heats up. NZD/JPY rates may have a more impressive technical structure than NZD/USD rates, however. Indeed, a view of longer-term charts suggests that NZD/JPY rates may be working on a long-term bottom, setting up a potential rally that could be months – if not years – long.

NZD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (November 2014 to December 2020) (CHART 1)

NZD/JPY rates have traded sideways in the first third of December, following the early-November breakout from the descending trendline from the January 2014, July 2017, December 2018, and August 2020 highs. The break of a multi-year downtrend constitutes a considerable attempt at establishing a long-term bottom. If a long-term bottom is being established, then we’re looking at a long-term timeframe of ‘buying the dips’ in NZD/JPY rates through the early part of 2021, if not longer.

NZD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (December 2019 to December 2020) (CHART 2)

Finding support at the daily 13-EMA like NZD/USD rates, NZD/JPY rates are back above the daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA, which is still in bullish sequential order. Similarly, daily MACD’s drop in bullish territory is slowing, while Slow Stochastics have reversed above their median line with a bullish crossover today.

The bullish breakout attempt’s pause through the 72.25/73.53 zone, which has been a band of both support and resistance dating back to September 2018, is unsurprising. But the latest kick higher suggests that traders should be on alert for a potential continuation higher, contingent upon a breach of the early-December high at 74.04.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist