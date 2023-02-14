Which Way for S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Index After US CPI Data?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-14 00:00:00
EUR/USD, Gold & Nasdaq 100 Setups Ahead of US Inflation Data. What to Expect?
2023-02-13 19:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil and USDCAD Push Synched Range Swings Ahead of US CPI
2023-02-13 21:00:04
Crude Oil Dips as US Dollar Finds Firmer Footing Ahead of CPI. Where to for WTI?
2023-02-13 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Dollar: What is the Potential for Volatility and Trend from CPI Update?
2023-02-13 22:30:32
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, US CPI
2023-02-12 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turn to US CPI Report, Will Softer Inflation Rekindle XAU/USD?
2023-02-14 04:30:00
EUR/USD, Gold & Nasdaq 100 Setups Ahead of US Inflation Data. What to Expect?
2023-02-13 19:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-14 00:00:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Calm Before the Storm for Pound
2023-02-13 08:55:10
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-14 00:00:00
Dow and Dollar: What is the Potential for Volatility and Trend from CPI Update?
2023-02-13 22:30:32
More View More
Which Way for S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Index After US CPI Data?

Which Way for S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Index After US CPI Data?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

S&P 500, SPX, NASDAQ 100, NDX - OUTLOOK:

  • The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 index seem to have settled in a bullish consolidation pattern.
  • US equities have scope to rise further.
  • What are the key levels to watch?

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Barring any immediate spike in volatility after the US inflation data release US equities appear to be gearing up for another leg higher.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 index seem to have settled recently in a bullish flag pattern – a continuation pattern. Any break above the upper edge of the flags could clear the way toward the respective August highs (see the previous update for more details). Moreover, trend/momentum indicators suggest US equities have recently entered a bullish phase for the first time since the downtrend began (see the colored charts).

S&P 500 Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using Metastock

Furthermore, despite the strong US jobs and services data, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 index managed to hold above their respective resistance-turned-support at the end-2022 highs. The data, however, prevented the indices from advancing further following their respective bullish breakouts last month (see the end-January update).

NASDAQ 100 Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using Metastock

The humped S&P 500 implied volatility term structure reflects the anxiety ahead of the US CPI data due later today given the recent repricing higher in Fed terminal rate expectations. US monthly consumer prices and core CPI likely rose 0.4% on-month in January. Core CPI likely rose 5.5% on-year and the headline inflation rose 6.2% on-year last month.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

A softer-than-expected data could reaffirm the view that US inflation is peaking and soothe investors’ nerves, especially since Fed Chair Powell didn’t lean toward an aggressive stance in a speech after the jobs data release.

NASDAQ 100 Daily Chart

image4.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The risk, of course, is a sharp retreat in the indices below vital cushion at their respective end-2022 highs. Such a break would raise the odds that the short-term upward pressure was easing. Only a break below the December low of 3765 in the S&P 500 index and 10672 for the Nasdaq 100 would pose a risk to the nascent uptrend, raising the chances of a deeper setback.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Natural Gas Price Setup: Is it Beginning to Build a Base?
Natural Gas Price Setup: Is it Beginning to Build a Base?
2023-02-14 03:00:00
Australian Dollar Trends Remain Intact Despite Some Stalls. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Trends Remain Intact Despite Some Stalls. Where to for AUD/USD?
2023-02-14 01:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-14 00:00:00
EURO STOXX 50 Technical Outlook: Rally to Stall?
EURO STOXX 50 Technical Outlook: Rally to Stall?
2023-02-13 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
US Tech 100
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023