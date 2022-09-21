 Skip to content
Euro (EUR/USD) Wilts Again As Putin Ups Ante, Forcing Focus From Fed
2022-09-21 10:45:00
How Will Markets Respond to the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-20 18:00:00
Breaking News: Mobilization Declaration by President Putin Spooks Markets, Risk Off
2022-09-21 07:25:23
Crude Oil Price Forecast: FOMC, Putin Speech, Inventory Data in Focus
2022-09-21 03:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Consolidate Ahead of FOMC
2022-09-20 20:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX 40 Limp into FOMC as Growth Concerns Weigh on Risk Appetite
2022-09-20 17:00:00
Gold Prices Brace for the Federal Reserve, Will Chair Jerome Powell Damage XAU/USD?
2022-09-21 00:00:00
How Will Markets Respond to the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-20 18:00:00
FOMC Decision Scenarios and Potential S&P 500, Dollar Impact
2022-09-21 02:00:25
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-20 13:45:00
Breaking News: Mobilization Declaration by President Putin Spooks Markets, Risk Off
2022-09-21 07:25:23
Canadian Dollar Sinks as US Dollar Climbs Ahead of Fed Conclave. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-21 05:00:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Continuing to Extend, Levels to Watch

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Continuing to Extend, Levels to Watch

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD breakout is sticking so far with good momentum staying in place
  • With the dollar higher, stocks lower scenario looking likely to continue so will CAD weakness
  • Levels and lines to watch in the days ahead

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Continuing to Extend, Levels to Watch

USD/CAD is finally making good on a breakout with strong momentum having been with the pair for over a week now. Breakouts often fail for this pair, but as noted last week with repeated attempts to break out of the 13207/23 area finally giving way to momentum, coupled with general risk-off, it looked like a breakout could finally stick.

To be fair, it looked like it was on the verge of failing just the other day when it put in a full reversal day, but given that the reversal only led to a test of the breakout zone it was still given the benefit of the doubt. Yesterday’s rip to new cycle highs continues the trend.

USD/CAD is getting into some levels here as swing highs from September and October 2020 come into play in the 13390/418 area. The thinking is that while they may matter in the near-term, bigger picture they won’t.

Conviction is high that stocks see a new bear market cycle low this fall, and at the same time the dollar will continue to propel higher. USD/CAD has a 21-day correlation of -0.92 to the S&P 500, so it is essentially a play on stocks.

Should we see stocks rally a bit before heading lower, watch the breakout zone in the low 13200s for support. On the top-side should we see strength persist or pick up again after a dip, the area around 13700 will be next up as a potential hurdle.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

