EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Under Pressure as Geopolitical Tensions Intensify, Dollar Bid
2022-10-11 09:38:50
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-10 20:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Russia-Ukraine Tensions as WTI Awaits US Inflation Report
2022-10-11 02:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: CFTC Data Points to Supportive Environment for Brent
2022-10-10 07:59:29
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Under Pressure Amid Fragile Sentiment
2022-10-10 20:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Directional Fate Tied to CPI After NFP Selloff
2022-10-09 12:00:00
News
Gold Price Weakness to Persist on Failure to Defend Monthly Opening Range
2022-10-11 00:30:05
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-10 20:00:00
News
British Pound Breaking News: UK Unemployment Hits Levels Last Seen in 1974, GBP Undeterred
2022-10-11 06:58:22
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-10 20:00:00
News
USD/JPY Battles a Fresh 24-Year High as the Japanese Yen Continues to Slump
2022-10-11 08:00:59
USD/JPY Rises for Fourth Day to Push RSI Towards Oversold Territory
2022-10-10 21:30:05
US Dollar Technical Analysis: At an Important Cross-road

US Dollar Technical Analysis: At an Important Cross-road

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) is in position to post a meaningful lower-high if it can’t keep going here
  • If we don’t see a hard turn then a full retest of recent highs and higher could soon be in store

US Dollar Technical Analysis: At an Important Cross-road

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is at a critical spot and point in time given the recent sharp turn off long-term slope resistance. Momentum is starting to turn back to the downside after a solid rise, and on that the dollar could be in the process of posting a meaningful lower high.

If this is the case then we may see another round of weakness similar to what we just saw recently. It doesn’t necessarily mean that the dollar has turned in the intermediate-term, but there may be an opportunity for traders looking at USD shorts.

Falling back to 109/108 area would of course be a meaningful decline to take advantage of, but within the broader scope of the uptrend it wouldn’t be viewed as damaging. Nothing goes straight up or down.

On the flip-side, the dollar may only dip modestly, or not at all, before running higher to test and possibly break the recent high at 11478. A breakout of that level would be significant given the long-term slope that is in place.

All-in-all, longs are starting to look at risk here coming out of the low last week if we can see a bit more of a turn down here, while would-be shorts who have been looking to take advantage of dollar weakness may gain the upper hand in the days to come.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Weekly Chart

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 and NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX Technical Outlook: Looking Vulnerable
S&P 500 and NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX Technical Outlook: Looking Vulnerable
2022-10-11 07:30:00
KOSPI and NIFTY 50 Technical Outlook: Drifting Lower
KOSPI and NIFTY 50 Technical Outlook: Drifting Lower
2022-10-11 03:30:35
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-10 20:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: NZD/JPY, NZD/USD Rates Outlook
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: NZD/JPY, NZD/USD Rates Outlook
2022-10-10 20:00:00
