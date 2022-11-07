US Dollar Appears Increasingly Vulnerable: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

US Dollar continues to weaken against most ASEAN currencies

Singapore Dollar and Thai Baht appear increasingly bullish

Philippine Peso remains neutral, Indonesian Rupiah seems bearish

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The Singapore Dollar gained 1.26% against the US Dollar last Friday, the best single-day performance since June 2016. That has left USD/SGD once again trying to break under the 1.4107 – 1.4061 former resistance zone. Prices are testing the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). It remains in play as key support. Confirming a breakout opens the door to downtrend extension and an increasingly bullish perspective for the Singapore Dollar.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The Thai Baht gained an impressive 1.71% against the US Dollar last Friday. That was the best day for the currency since August 2007! Moreover, USD/THB has broken under the near-term rising trendline from August, offering an increasingly bullish outlook. Key support is the 36.949 – 36.738 former resistance zone, as well as the 100-day SMA. These could hold, pivoting prices higher. In the event of a turn higher, the August trendline could hold as new resistance.

USD/THB Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook – Bearish

Meanwhile, the US Dollar continued to make progress against the Indonesian Rupiah. USD/IDR confirmed a breakout above the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 15663, exposing the 100% level at 15800. Keep a close eye on RSI. Negative divergence is present. This could hint at a reversal. A turn lower would place the focus on the 20-day SMA, which may reinstate the broader upside bias. Otherwise, below that is the 50-day SMA.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook – Neutral

The Philippine Peso was mostly flat against the US Dollar this past week. Prices remain in a consolidative state since USD/PHP upside momentum faded in late September. Still, the pair is trading above both the 50- and 100-day SMAs. These are maintaining the broader upside focus despite recent consolidation. If these hold and pivot USD/PHP higher, the 78.6% Fibonacci extension level at 59.310 would come into focus before the 100% point at 60.457.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

