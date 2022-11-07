US Dollar Appears Increasingly Vulnerable: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Ran Higher on China Re-opening Rumours But Turns on Denial. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-11-07 01:30:00
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Faces Inflation Packed Week
2022-11-06 00:00:10
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Surge as Bullish Breakout Drives WTI Back Above $90
2022-11-05 15:00:14
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Surges on Weaker USD as NFP Takes Centre Stage
2022-11-04 07:57:26
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold, CPI, China Credit, UK GDP
2022-11-06 22:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Week Ahead Forecast: Inflation Could Make or Break the Market
2022-11-06 13:00:11
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold, CPI, China Credit, UK GDP
2022-11-06 22:00:00
Gold Price Defends Yearly Low with US CPI on Tap
2022-11-05 18:00:01
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold, CPI, China Credit, UK GDP
2022-11-06 22:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-11-05 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY, AUD/JPY Charts to Watch
2022-11-06 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Fundamental Outlook: USD/JPY Turns to US Inflation Report
2022-11-05 03:00:14
More View More
US Dollar Appears Increasingly Vulnerable: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar Appears Increasingly Vulnerable: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar continues to weaken against most ASEAN currencies
  • Singapore Dollar and Thai Baht appear increasingly bullish
  • Philippine Peso remains neutral, Indonesian Rupiah seems bearish

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The Singapore Dollar gained 1.26% against the US Dollar last Friday, the best single-day performance since June 2016. That has left USD/SGD once again trying to break under the 1.4107 – 1.4061 former resistance zone. Prices are testing the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). It remains in play as key support. Confirming a breakout opens the door to downtrend extension and an increasingly bullish perspective for the Singapore Dollar.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

USD/SGD Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The Thai Baht gained an impressive 1.71% against the US Dollar last Friday. That was the best day for the currency since August 2007! Moreover, USD/THB has broken under the near-term rising trendline from August, offering an increasingly bullish outlook. Key support is the 36.949 – 36.738 former resistance zone, as well as the 100-day SMA. These could hold, pivoting prices higher. In the event of a turn higher, the August trendline could hold as new resistance.

USD/THB Daily Chart

Thai Baht Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook – Bearish

Meanwhile, the US Dollar continued to make progress against the Indonesian Rupiah. USD/IDR confirmed a breakout above the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 15663, exposing the 100% level at 15800. Keep a close eye on RSI. Negative divergence is present. This could hint at a reversal. A turn lower would place the focus on the 20-day SMA, which may reinstate the broader upside bias. Otherwise, below that is the 50-day SMA.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

USD/IDR Daily Chart

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook – Bearish

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook – Neutral

The Philippine Peso was mostly flat against the US Dollar this past week. Prices remain in a consolidative state since USD/PHP upside momentum faded in late September. Still, the pair is trading above both the 50- and 100-day SMAs. These are maintaining the broader upside focus despite recent consolidation. If these hold and pivot USD/PHP higher, the 78.6% Fibonacci extension level at 59.310 would come into focus before the 100% point at 60.457.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

USD/PHP Daily Chart

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook – Neutral

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: Slide Lower Pauses. Now What?
Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: Slide Lower Pauses. Now What?
2022-11-07 03:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Fed Rally Reverses- DXY November Levels
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Fed Rally Reverses- DXY November Levels
2022-11-06 10:00:39
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-11-05 21:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Surge as Bullish Breakout Drives WTI Back Above $90
Crude Oil Prices Surge as Bullish Breakout Drives WTI Back Above $90
2022-11-05 15:00:14
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/SGD