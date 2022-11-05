 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Snaps Back on NFP After Fed-Fueled Rally: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-11-04 15:00:54
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-04 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Surges on Weaker USD as NFP Takes Centre Stage
2022-11-04 07:57:26
Oil Price Holds Above 50-Day SMA to Eye October High
2022-11-02 21:30:15
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-11-05 09:00:48
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-11-04 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Modest Gains in the Cards?
2022-11-04 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-04 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast – GBP/USD Battling Back After a Week of Heavy Losses
2022-11-04 16:00:30
USD Snaps Back on NFP After Fed-Fueled Rally: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-11-04 15:00:54
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook in Limbo, but Leans Bearish
2022-11-04 14:00:49
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-04 13:00:00
More View More
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Indices Technical Forecast: Bullish

  • Stocks look set up to rally as long as last week’s lows hold
  • S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Technical levels to watch in the week ahead
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead

The S&P 500 came off hard last week, with most of the losses on the back of the FOMC meeting. The down-move has certainly shook the tree on confidence that the recovery trade can continue. But again on Friday, similarly to what we saw with CPI at the lows, the market responded positively to “bad” news via the October jobs report coming in better than expected.

This suggests that while the market appears vulnerable it is shaking off news that has otherwise not been bullish for stocks from the standpoint of higher rates. At any rate, this show of buying again is indicative of a market that has the sentiment backdrop to rally.

The pullback from the recent high took back about half the gains off the lows, and in the week ahead if the market can keep pick up some momentum last week’s highs could quickly come into focus at just shy of 3912. Whether the market can cross that threshold is of course to be seen.

A drop below the Thursday low at 3698 will be reason for concern, and while not entirely bearish it will wipe away what appears to have been a turning point. Taking out last week’s low would at least require a reevaluation from the long side.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

A picture containing histogram Description automatically generated

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast

The Nasdaq 100 is still trading quite heavy, and if there is a reason for concern it lies with this index. To get the broader market moving higher again in a meaningful way the NDX will need to start participating. And soon.

Last week’s low at 10632 will need to hold, which is also a test of the channel broken during mid-October. On the top-side, the 10972 level needs to get overcome once again. A breaking and holding of this level will be the first step in gaining some traction. 11176 is a minor form of resistance with the next major threshold not arriving until around 11660.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

A picture containing text, map Description automatically generated

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Dow Jones Technical Forecast

The Dow Jones continues to be the leader, but if this rally is to continue on and gain real traction then it will likely pass the baton off to the NDX. This doesn’t mean it won’t rally it just means it may start to slow down relatively speaking.

The trading around the 200-day has been volatile. The next big level to watch on the top-side is at 33071, which is close to the trend-line running lower off the highs. This could prove problematic and will need to be watched closely should we get up there this coming week. On the downside 31727 is last week’s low and viewed as an important threshold to hang onto.

Advertisement

Dow Jones Daily Chart

A picture containing histogram Description automatically generated

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Modest Gains in the Cards?
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Modest Gains in the Cards?
2022-11-04 20:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook in Limbo, but Leans Bearish
USD/JPY Technical Outlook in Limbo, but Leans Bearish
2022-11-04 14:00:49
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-04 13:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Has the British Pound Run its Course?
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Has the British Pound Run its Course?
2022-11-04 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Wall Street
Bearish
US Tech 100