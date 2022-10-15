 Skip to content
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Indices Technical Forecast: Neutral

  • Volatile week leaves markets in limbo, coming week could be big
  • S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Technical levels to watch in the week ahead
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead

The S&P 500 was quiet ahead of CPI, but on the worse than expected print the market tanked and rallied sharply. The reversal following a strong down move lower brings into play the possibility that a rally could develop from here.

Friday’s weakness weakened that notion a little, but volatility is to be expected in this environment. The 3600 level could come into play as an important one. A break below last week’s low at 3491 will put a bullish outlook on its heels, but only if it can be sustained. A small breach and reversal again may actually strengthen the upside – price action pending.

It’s a volatile market so it’s day-to-day often times in assessing it. The clean downward trend since mid-August offered good clarity, but given we are extended and seeing a sharp uptick in two-way trade, it gets more difficult to have strong conviction either way.

On the upside, we could see the trend-line from the summer high tested, but will first need to break above 3712. It is unclear at this juncture how a rally could unfold, but generally speaking only looking to play lightly from the long side as it does appear we have more in store on the downside as the bear market looks to have much further to go. Until we see a true panic move lower this is seen as the case. Clearing rallies from fresh lows will happen, but those will not likely last more than a few weeks at a clip.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast

The Nasdaq 100 is still behind and will need to catch up soon and play leader if we are to see a rally develop and even grow legs. There is a solid channel from the summer high in play, will continue to use that as a guide.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Dow Jones Technical Forecast

The Dow Jones has been stronger than the other indices since it held above its September low. Watch the area around 29650 in the near-term. The low at 28660 needs to hold or at least not be breached for very long in order to keep the upside alive.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

