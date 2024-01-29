 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Breakdown Watch Ahead of Fed Decision
2024-01-29 17:00:00
USD Ahead of FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-01-29 15:42:23
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Slip After Strong Run, Market Awaits US’ Jordan Response
2024-01-29 14:00:49
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Despite News of More US/UK Strikes in Yemen
2024-01-23 14:00:48
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 at Record Highs, while the Russell 2000 Continues to Rebound
2024-01-23 11:00:09
​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
2024-01-18 11:30:49
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold and Silver Push Higher as Middle East Tensions Escalate, FOMC and US NFPs Near
2024-01-29 12:29:16
Markets Week Ahead: Fed and BoE Decisions, US Jobs Data, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon Report
2024-01-28 18:00:26
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD Ahead of FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-01-29 15:42:23
Markets Week Ahead: Fed and BoE Decisions, US Jobs Data, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon Report
2024-01-28 18:00:26
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD Ahead of FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-01-29 15:42:23
USD/JPY in Consolidation Stage but Fed Decision May Spark Big Directional Move
2024-01-26 16:30:00
Massive Week for Markets: Fed, BoE, EU GDP, NFP and Mega-Cap Earnings

Massive Week for Markets: Fed, BoE, EU GDP, NFP and Mega-Cap Earnings

DailyFX, Richard Snow,

In the upcoming week, several important things are happening in the trading world. Big technology companies will be releasing their earnings, which can have a big impact on the stock market.

The Bank of England and the Federal Reserve also have monetary policy updates scheduled, which means they will be announcing important information that can affect the economy. Both central banks are expected to leave all monetary policy levers untouched but may hint at an upcoming interest rate cut timetable .

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
In China, the stock market is a bit shaky. The Shanghai Composite is not doing so well, even though the government is trying to improve the situation by adding stimulus into the economy.

In Europe, something is going on with euro sterling. The Euro is being hit hard on elevated interest rate cut expectations and this is pushing EUR/GBP down towards multi-month lows.

There's also some news about gold. Gold is a haven asset that people like to invest in when things are uncertain. Recent tensions in certain parts of the world are making people want to buy more gold, because they see it as a safe bet.

All in all, the upcoming week is going to be busy and exciting in the trading world. There will be a lot of important information coming out, and people will be paying close attention to see what happens.

