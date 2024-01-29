Massive Week for Markets: Fed, BoE, EU GDP, NFP and Mega-Cap Earnings

In the upcoming week, several important things are happening in the trading world. Big technology companies will be releasing their earnings, which can have a big impact on the stock market.

The Bank of England and the Federal Reserve also have monetary policy updates scheduled, which means they will be announcing important information that can affect the economy. Both central banks are expected to leave all monetary policy levers untouched but may hint at an upcoming interest rate cut timetable .

In China, the stock market is a bit shaky. The Shanghai Composite is not doing so well, even though the government is trying to improve the situation by adding stimulus into the economy.

In Europe, something is going on with euro sterling. The Euro is being hit hard on elevated interest rate cut expectations and this is pushing EUR/GBP down towards multi-month lows.

There's also some news about gold. Gold is a haven asset that people like to invest in when things are uncertain. Recent tensions in certain parts of the world are making people want to buy more gold, because they see it as a safe bet.

All in all, the upcoming week is going to be busy and exciting in the trading world. There will be a lot of important information coming out, and people will be paying close attention to see what happens.