EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Snapshot: EUR/USD on Fed Watch, UK CPI Tests EUR/GBP Range
2023-09-20 11:09:39
EUR/USD Forecast: Quiet Before FOMC. How Will Fed’s Decision Impact Euro’s Outlook?
2023-09-19 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
2023-09-20 14:46:05
Crude Oil Prices Turn Lower, Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern in Focus
2023-09-20 00:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Indices Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-09-20 03:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Aug 24, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,133.90.
2023-09-19 17:24:37
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold and Silver After the Fed: XAU/USD, XAG/USD at Risk to Higher Treasury Yields
2023-09-21 00:30:00
Fed Pauses but Says Another Hike is Possible, Gold and US Dollar Go Separate Ways
2023-09-20 18:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Bank of England Preview: GBP Hangs on by a Thread
2023-09-20 12:28:00
UK Breaking News: UK CPI Miss Unable to Deter GBP Fragility
2023-09-20 06:35:45
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Remains at Risk After the Fed, Retail Traders Unwind USD/JPY Bullish Bets
2023-09-21 05:00:00
AUD/USD Charts Bullish Technical Setup as USD/JPY Defies Channel Resistance
2023-09-20 21:30:00
Japanese Yen Remains at Risk After the Fed, Retail Traders Unwind USD/JPY Bullish Bets

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning – IGCS Update

JPY Forecast
The Japanese Yen weakened against the US Dollar in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, where Chair Jerome Powell alluded to a ‘higher for longer’ monetary policy approach. In response, retail traders have become less bullish about USD/JPY. This can be seen by taking a look at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which typically functions as a contrarian indicator.

USD/JPY Sentiment Outlook – Bullish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 38% of retail traders are net-long USD/JPY. Since most of them are biased to the downside, this hints that prices may continue higher down the road. This is as upside exposure decreased by -5% and -17% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of overall positioning and recent changes offers a stronger bullish bias.

of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% -3% -3%
Weekly -11% 2% -1%
Japanese Yen Daily Chart

Looking at the daily chart, USD/JPY is flirting with attempting a break above the 61.8% Fibonacci extension level at 148.27. That said, negative RSI divergence is present. This shows that upside momentum is fading, which can at times precede a turn lower. That would place the focus on the 20-day Moving Average, which is immediate support.

That said, the broader bullish bias is being maintained by rising support from March. As such, it would take an extended move lower to overturn the bullish bias. Clearing higher exposes last year’s high of 151.94.

Chart Created in Trading View

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

