Japanese Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, EUR/JPY

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Trades Watchfully Ahead of NFP
2022-10-07 08:59:13
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-06 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Forecast: Sustained Break Above $90 Psychological Level Needed for Rally to Continue
2022-10-07 10:12:19
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground Despite US Dollar Strength on Hawkish Fed
2022-10-07 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-10-08 12:00:00
Dow’s Near Record Reversal Dashes Bullish Hopes Before New Growth, Financial Warnings
2022-10-08 03:00:05
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Upside Could be Capped for Now
2022-10-07 20:00:00
Gold Prices Nervously Await Non-Farm Payrolls Data and the Impact on the Fed
2022-10-07 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Drops to Support as US Dollar Firms
2022-10-09 02:00:00
British Pound Weekly Outlook: Distressed GBP on the Backfoot Ahead of Next Week’s Key Data
2022-10-07 15:58:55
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, EUR/JPY
2022-10-09 06:00:00
Dow’s Near Record Reversal Dashes Bullish Hopes Before New Growth, Financial Warnings
2022-10-08 03:00:05
More View more
Japanese Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, EUR/JPY

Japanese Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, EUR/JPY

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, EUR/JPY – Technical Forecast

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Technical Outlook - Neutral

The US Dollar continues to mark time against the Japanese Yen, with USD/JPY idling around the 144.99 – 145.90 resistance zone. For those trading this currency pair, please understand that the Japanese government has been intervening to prop up the Yen in the wake of an increasingly stronger US Dollar. As such, a breakout above this zone ought to be treated with a grain of salt. One minute, the pair might be surging. The other, the Bank of Japan could step in to force a ceiling. In the event of a turn lower, keep a close eye on the 20-day Simple Moving Average. Below that, key support seems to be around 142.10.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

AUD/JPY Technical Outlook – Slightly Bearish

The Australian Dollar closed at its lowest against the Japanese Yen since early August. That said, AUD/JPY was unable to clear the September 28th low at 92.12. Still, a bearish Death Cross between the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Average seems to be just around the corner. This may offer a downside bias. Further losses would soon place the focus on the 200-day line. This could reinstate the broader upside focus. If not, a bounce would place the focus on the 20- and 50-day SMAs. Further breaking above those could offer bullish potential. In the meantime, the technical bias seems slightly tilted lower.

image2.png

Chart Created in TradingView

CAD/JPY Technical Outlook - Neutral

The Canadian Dollar has been idling against the Japanese Yen. But, CAD/JPY’s uptrend remains in play. The rising trendline from May seems to be guiding the pair higher over the past few months. As such, this support could hold in the coming sessions, maintaining the upside focus. That would place the focus on the 107.21 – 107.64 inflection zone before the September high at 110.59 kicks in. On the other hand, a breakout under immediate support at 104.57 opens the door to a bearish pivot towards the 101.42 – 102.14 range from August.

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

image3.png

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/JPY Technical Outlook – Neutral

The Euro also seems to be in a neutral state against the Japanese Yen. EUR/JPY was unable to breach the critical 144.25 – 145.63 resistance zone last week. That sent prices lower into the end of last week, leaving the pair facing rising support from August. As such, this trendline could hold, maintaining the pair’s consolidation since June. A breakout lower would likely offer a bearish pivot, exposing the September low at 137.37. Otherwise, a breakout above the resistance zone above exposes the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 146.98.

image4.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or@ddubrovskyFXon Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Drops to Support as US Dollar Firms
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Drops to Support as US Dollar Firms
2022-10-09 02:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-10-08 12:00:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: Technicals Hint at Renewed Downside Pressure for the Loonie
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: Technicals Hint at Renewed Downside Pressure for the Loonie
2022-10-08 04:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Upside Could be Capped for Now
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Upside Could be Capped for Now
2022-10-07 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
AUD/JPY
Bearish
CAD/JPY
EUR/JPY
Bullish