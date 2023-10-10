Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Retail Trader Positioning Bets

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Weakness Allows EUR/USD and GBP/USD to Rally Further
2023-10-10 11:00:11
Euro Holds Ground as US Dollar Faces Headwinds on a Dovish Fed. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-10-10 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Geopolitical Turmoil to Spur Bullish Energy Market Sentiment
2023-10-10 17:30:00
Crude Oil Price Surge in Focus After Hamas Attacked Israel, Retail Bets Remain Bullish
2023-10-09 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Retail Trader Positioning Bets
2023-10-10 23:00:00
Gold Price Update: Safe Haven Metal Pauses with Further Upside in Reach
2023-10-10 14:36:52
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Weakness Allows EUR/USD and GBP/USD to Rally Further
2023-10-10 11:00:11
British Pound Technical Update: Sterling Makes Progress, but Broader Bearish Posture Holds
2023-10-10 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Fails to Capitalise on Safe-Haven Appeal
2023-10-10 08:09:48
Dollar Index (DXY) Retreats Helping USD/JPY Tick Lower, 145.00 Incoming?
2023-10-09 19:36:14
More View More
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Retail Trader Positioning Bets

Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Retail Trader Positioning Bets

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

Gold, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Update

  • Gold prices aiming for best week since mid-July
  • Yet, outlook remains bearish based on retail bets
  • What are key technical levels to watch ahead?
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

At +1.5%, gold prices are so far on course for the best week since the middle of July. Yet, despite recent gains, retail traders have not been increasing their downside exposure as one would usually expect. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which usually functions as a contrarian indicator. In fact, as we are about to see, the outlook is seemingly not looking rosy.

Gold Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 86% of retail traders are net-long gold. Since the vast majority are biased to the upside, this continues to hint that prices may fall down the road. Despite recent gains, upside exposure has increased by almost 8% compared to a week ago. This is as downside bets increased by 5.45% over the same period. The combination of overall positioning and recent changes continues to produce a bearish contrarian trading bias outlook.

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -3% 0%
Weekly 8% 5% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
Gold Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

XAU/USD Daily Chart

On the daily chart, gold has pushed back above the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement level of 1848.37. Further upside confirmation has been lackluster. Further to the point, a bearish Death Cross emerged between the 200- and 50-day moving averages not long ago after prices broke under key rising support from February.

As such, the overall technical posture remains bearish biased for the yellow metal. Further upside progress is needed to overturn this outlook. Immediate resistance seems to be the 1884.89 inflection point, followed by the 50-day moving average. In the event of a turn lower, keep a close eye on the February low of 1804.78.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide
 XAU/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Not Your Typical 'Risk-off' Environment as Equities Attempt a Recovery
Not Your Typical 'Risk-off' Environment as Equities Attempt a Recovery
2023-10-10 13:39:45
Weakening Pound Outlook | Will the Pound Fall to 118 Against the US Dollar?
Weakening Pound Outlook | Will the Pound Fall to 118 Against the US Dollar?
2023-10-10 09:06:12
British Pound Technical Update: Sterling Makes Progress, but Broader Bearish Posture Holds
British Pound Technical Update: Sterling Makes Progress, but Broader Bearish Posture Holds
2023-10-10 02:00:00
Middle Eastern Tensions Drive Safe Haven Demand
Middle Eastern Tensions Drive Safe Haven Demand
2023-10-09 14:17:38
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023