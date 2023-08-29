 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Struggles Continue, EUR/JPY Eyes a Fresh Multi-Year High
2023-08-29 12:30:21
EURO Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Eye Reprieve Following Testing Week
2023-08-28 09:30:18
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
More Pain Ahead for Crude Oil? Is the Rebound Over in Natural Gas?
2023-08-29 06:30:00
De-risking ahead of Fed Chair’s Jackson Hole speech: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, EUR/USD
2023-08-25 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Stock Indices Stay Bid for Now​​​
2023-08-23 10:00:04
Jackson Hole Preview: Where to Next for the Fed?
2023-08-22 17:55:29
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise After US Job Openings Data Fuel Bearish Exposure
2023-08-29 23:00:00
Gold, Silver Face Defining Test at Key Resistance Levels, US Data Ahead
2023-08-29 10:59:38
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Bulls Wary Ahead of Key US & EZ Data: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2023-08-29 07:55:50
Risk Mood Improves as US Bond Yields, US Dollar Take a Breather: Russell 2000, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-08-29 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rejected at Channel Resistance, Nasdaq 100 Comes Alive as US Yields Tank
2023-08-29 16:40:00
Risk Mood Improves as US Bond Yields, US Dollar Take a Breather: Russell 2000, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-08-29 02:00:00
More View More
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise After US Job Openings Data Fuel Bearish Exposure

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise After US Job Openings Data Fuel Bearish Exposure

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

Gold, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Update

  • Gold prices surge higher on JOLTS job openings
  • Retail traders continued increasing bearish bets
  • XAU/USD may rise, but faces key resistance now
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold prices soared nearly 1% over the past 24 hours after an unexpected miss in US job openings increased expectations of a more dovish Federal Reserve in the long run. Retail traders have responded immediately, increasing bearish XAU/USD exposure. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which often functions as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, will gold make further upside progress?

Gold Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 71% of retail traders are net-long gold. Since most are still biased to the upside, this suggests prices may fall down the road. But, downside exposure has increased by 16.35% and 45.24% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, recent changes in exposure warn that the current price trend may extend higher.

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% 36% 0%
Weekly -23% 58% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
Gold Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Recent gains in gold prices have pushed the yellow metal back to the key falling trendline from April. It is also sitting on the intersection of a former rising trendline from November. The pink circle in the chart below highlights this potential key zone of resistance that could prove too formidable to break through. But, an upside breakout would offer a stronger bullish technical conviction.

That would place the focus on the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1971 followed by the minor 14.6% point at 2013.65. Otherwise, holding at resistance and turning lower would be in line with the broader downtrend since earlier this year. Key support is the 38.2% level at 1903.46 followed by the August swing low of 1884.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide
 XAU/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Calm Before the Storm Ahead of Big Data Week
Calm Before the Storm Ahead of Big Data Week
2023-08-29 14:17:57
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Uptrend Losing Momentum, Hanging Man Eyed
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Uptrend Losing Momentum, Hanging Man Eyed
2023-08-29 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Become Bearish
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Become Bearish
2023-08-28 23:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD is 1 Week Away from the Longest Losing Streak Since 2014
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD is 1 Week Away from the Longest Losing Streak Since 2014
2023-08-27 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023