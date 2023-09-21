Gold Price Extend Losses in the Aftermath of the Fed, XAU/USD Upside Bets Grow

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: Battling with the US Dollar, in Control of EUR/GBP
2023-09-21 10:30:22
US Dollar Gets a Boost from Optimistic Fed; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-09-21 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
2023-09-20 14:46:05
Crude Oil Prices Turn Lower, Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern in Focus
2023-09-20 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all Fall Back after Hawkish Fed Decision
2023-09-21 10:00:00
US Indices Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-09-20 03:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Extend Losses in the Aftermath of the Fed, XAU/USD Upside Bets Grow
2023-09-21 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Bounces as the Dollar Index (DXY) Rally Stalls at Key Resistance
2023-09-21 14:55:32
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: BoE Hints at Peak Rates after Vote to Hold, GBP Offered
2023-09-21 11:30:26
US Dollar Gets a Boost from Optimistic Fed; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-09-21 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan May Rock the Boat for USD/JPY. How?
2023-09-21 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Remains at Risk After the Fed, Retail Traders Unwind USD/JPY Bullish Bets
2023-09-21 05:00:00
More View More
Gold Price Extend Losses in the Aftermath of the Fed, XAU/USD Upside Bets Grow

Gold Price Extend Losses in the Aftermath of the Fed, XAU/USD Upside Bets Grow

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

Gold, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Update

  • Gold prices extend losses in the aftermath of the Fed
  • Retail traders are increasing their upside exposure
  • This is a sign of more pain to come from XAU/USD
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold prices fell about -0.6 percent over the past 24 hours as financial markets continued digesting the aftermath and implications of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision. In response, retail traders have increased bullish exposure in the precious metal. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which often functions as a contrarian indicator.

Gold Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 74% of retail traders are net-long gold. Since most are biased to the upside, this things that prices may continue falling down the road. Meanwhile, upside bets have increased by 8.02% and 5.9% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of overall positioning and recent changes produces a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% -11% 2%
Weekly -7% -6% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
Gold Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

XAU/USD Daily Chart

On the daily chart, recent losses have continued pushing gold lower towards rising support from February. At the same time, near-term falling resistance from July is offering a downside trajectory. As the two trendlines converge, this brings prospects of a breakout increasingly sooner. Key support is the rising trendline, as well as the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1903.46.

Breaking lower would open the door to an increasingly bearish bias, placing the focus on the August low of 1884.89. Otherwise, a turn higher and breakout through the falling trendline exposes the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1971.63. That would offer a shift to an increasingly bullish technical outlook.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide
 XAU/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Hawkish Fed Pause Continues to Weigh on Risk Assets
Hawkish Fed Pause Continues to Weigh on Risk Assets
2023-09-21 15:22:15
Japanese Yen Remains at Risk After the Fed, Retail Traders Unwind USD/JPY Bullish Bets
Japanese Yen Remains at Risk After the Fed, Retail Traders Unwind USD/JPY Bullish Bets
2023-09-21 05:00:00
Gold and Silver After the Fed: XAU/USD, XAG/USD at Risk to Higher Treasury Yields
Gold and Silver After the Fed: XAU/USD, XAG/USD at Risk to Higher Treasury Yields
2023-09-21 00:30:00
BoE Hike in Doubt after Cooler UK Inflation, Fed Projections Next
BoE Hike in Doubt after Cooler UK Inflation, Fed Projections Next
2023-09-20 16:07:44
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023