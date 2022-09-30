GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Flushed and Reversed, Now What?

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: Inflation Hits Double Digits as ECB Run Out of Options
2022-09-30 09:39:09
EURUSD and S&P 500 Face Final Volatility from Top US and Eurozone Inflation Figures
2022-09-30 03:00:21
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Recovery Takes Shape amid Failure to Test January Low
2022-09-30 00:30:05
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent in Limbo as OPEC Meeting Draws Near
2022-09-29 07:59:27
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-30 14:00:00
Stock Market News: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Hit by Hawkish Fedspeak & Apple Selloff
2022-09-29 20:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-30 14:00:00
Gold Prices Anxiously Await the Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge, Will XAU/USD Fall?
2022-09-30 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Flushed and Reversed, Now What?
2022-09-30 13:59:59
Cable Recovers as Truss, Kwarteng Meet with Fiscal Watchdog. Massive UK GDP Beat
2022-09-30 08:23:25
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Holds High Ground Post BoE Upending Markets. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-09-29 05:00:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-09-28 10:30:00
More View more
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Flushed and Reversed, Now What?

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Flushed and Reversed, Now What?

Paul Robinson, Strategist

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

  • Cable flushed the 1985 low and recovered back to the point of panic origination
  • Now the outlook gets a little more complicated as volatility likely to bring two-way trade

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Flushed and Reversed, Now What?

The panic we saw in cable from Friday thru early Sunday trade took it down below the 1985 low and flushed it in convincing fashion. The recovery bounce unfolded in the manner which I outlined earlier this week – pullback, higher-low, then rip again to take back the panic-portion of the down-move, which meant back to the 11200s.

That sequence is a fairly common one in these types of panicky situations. But now that that is out of the way, now what? Things will get a little dicey from here and first and foremost we will need to keep an open mind about how this could play out.

It will likely be a lot of volatile two-way trade as we are already seeing with price having come off a couple hundred pips from the overnight high. With that in mind, there are some levels to watch now that this week is mostly in the rear-view mirror.

The high at 11234 will become resistance, which happened to be extremely close to the exact breakdown point prior to the panic portion of the trade. This becomes an important short-term high. If cable can manage to climb above, and the thinking is down before up, but if it can then the 2020 panic low at 11409 will be up next as substantial resistance.

On the down-side, we have the high of the initial portion of the bounce at 10931, a decent level of support. Rising up off the low there is a trend-line developing. It is an unproven trend-line given that it only has the bare requirements, but could become a key line upon a successful hold.

The parallel to the trend-line connects well to the first bounce high and a pair of short-term overnight peaks on the hourly chart. This gives the lower-side line a bit more weight, and should it hold on a test then a nice-looking channel will come into focus to operate with.

The bottom line is there should be opportunities for the short-term trader to take advantage of in both directions given the level of volatility and developing set of technical levels/lines.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Hourly Chart

A picture containing text, map, line Description automatically generated

GBPUSD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 40 and FTSE 100 Index Technical Outlook: Weakness Ahead
DAX 40 and FTSE 100 Index Technical Outlook: Weakness Ahead
2022-09-30 03:30:00
Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Ripper Relaxes into October- DXY Levels
Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Ripper Relaxes into October- DXY Levels
2022-09-29 17:33:16
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Claws Back – Bear Reset Ahead
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Claws Back – Bear Reset Ahead
2022-09-29 16:00:33
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Outlook: A Bounce on the Cards?
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Outlook: A Bounce on the Cards?
2022-09-29 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish