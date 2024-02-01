 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
News
EUR/USD Battered By Fed, Stays Down Despite Small Core HICP Beat
2024-02-01 10:40:00
2024-02-01 10:40:00
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-31 23:00:00
2024-01-31 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
News
Oil Prices Pullback Sharply after Oil Tanker Strike, Caution Grows
2024-01-30 09:13:04
2024-01-30 09:13:04
Crude Oil Prices Slip After Strong Run, Market Awaits US' Jordan Response
2024-01-29 14:00:49
2024-01-29 14:00:49
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Fall after Fed Decision, while Hang Seng Decline Continues
2024-02-01 14:00:14
2024-02-01 14:00:14
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 37,852.10.
2024-01-31 00:23:44
2024-01-31 00:23:44
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
News
US Dollar Holding Post-FOMC Gains for Now, Gold Continues to Nudge Higher
2024-02-01 08:49:38
2024-02-01 08:49:38
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-31 23:00:00
2024-01-31 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
News
BoE Kept Rates Unchanged but Revised Inflation Outlook Eyes Cuts
2024-02-01 12:41:19
2024-02-01 12:41:19
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-31 23:00:00
2024-01-31 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
News
Japanese Yen Provides Reversal Hints: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Setups
2024-02-01 15:47:04
2024-02-01 15:47:04
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-31 23:00:00
2024-01-31 23:00:00
Bank of England Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged as Expected

Fed and BoE leave interest rates untouched, Apple, Amazon, and Meta earnings next

Fed and BoE leave interest rates untouched, Apple, Amazon, and Meta earnings next

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

The Fed and the BoE have left monetary policy levers untouched and continue to push back against aggressive market rate expectations. Next up, the last three of the Magnificent Seven tech companies report earnings.

In this video, Nick Cawley, a senior strategist at DailyFX in London, talks about recent events and what we can expect for the rest of the trading session on February 1st, 2024. He starts by discussing the FOMC meeting where the Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged, which was expected. The Fed Chair mentioned that there won't be any rate cuts in the coming March meeting due to concerns about inflation. This caused the stock market to decline slightly. However, the reaction was not that strong.

US Dollar Holding Post-FOMC Gains for Now, Gold Continues to Nudge Higher

Next, Cawley talks about the Bank of England's interest rate policy decision. It was a split vote, with six members voting to keep rates unchanged, two members voting for an increase, and one member suggesting a rate cut. This split indicates some caution within the Bank of England. Despite the split, rates will remain the same for now. However, the market is pricing in a 25 basis point cut by the Federal Reserve in May and four 25 basis point cuts by the Bank of England throughout the year.

BoE Kept Rates Unchanged bu Revised Inflation Outlook Eyes Cuts

Cawley then mentions upcoming events to watch out for. There will be the US ISM manufacturing data at 3 o'clock UK time, as well as an ECB speaker before that. Additionally, after the US stock market closes, we can expect important earnings releases from companies like Amazon, Apple, and Meta (formerly known as Facebook). These releases have the potential to significantly impact the markets.

Cawley briefly analyzes various markets. The US dollar index is currently stable, but there is a possibility of a breakout or sideways movement. The euro, on the other hand, is weak and has fallen below the 108 level, indicating a downward trend. The British pound against the US dollar has been trading sideways for a few months. The dollar-yen pair is breaking lower after reaching a multi-week high. Lastly, gold has been increasing due to geopolitical concerns, although the FOMC announcement has slowed down its rally.

In conclusion, Cawley highlights the differing expectations between the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England regarding interest rates. The market expects aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve throughout 2024, while the Bank of England is taking a more cautious approach before making any cuts.

Advertisement