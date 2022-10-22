 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Big Picture Remains Weak
2022-10-22 03:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: 0.9850 Holds Firm as ECB Meeting Comes into Focus
2022-10-21 11:30:21
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Gains but Remains in Tough Spot, USD/CAD Rejected at Key Support
2022-10-20 17:30:51
Crude Oil Update: WTI Rises on Surprising Inventory Drawdown Ahead of OPEC Cuts
2022-10-20 11:28:43
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Fall Despite Strong Corporate Earnings
2022-10-20 20:30:00
Asia-Pacific Markets Look Higher After Dow Jones Gains as Chinese Yuan Underperforms
2022-10-18 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Technicals Hint at Potential Upside but Dollar Strength May Cap Gains
2022-10-21 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Looks Grim as the Weekend Nears, Eyes on Fed’s Williams and Evans
2022-10-21 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Increased GBP Volatility as Tory MPs Decide on a New Leader
2022-10-21 16:00:00
US Dollar Edges Higher Along with Treasury Yields as USD/JPY Scopes 150+
2022-10-21 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Week Ten
2022-10-21 14:30:31
US Dollar (USD) Primed for the Next Move Higher as US Treasury Yields Rally
2022-10-21 10:00:00
More View more
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Big Picture Remains Weak

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Big Picture Remains Weak

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

US Dollar, Euro, EUR/USD - Technical Outlook:

  • EUR/USD is struggling to extend gains
  • Big-picture outlook remains weak for EUR/USD
  • What are the key levels to watch?
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL FORECAST – BEARISH

The failure of the Euro to capitalize on late-September gains against the US Dollar, coupled with the failure to break any meaningful resistance, raises the risk of a “dead-cat bounce” scenario.

On the daily chart, EUR/USD has been guided lower by a downtrend channel from April. The top end of the channel is a downtrend line that comes in at about 0.9975. The lower edge of the channel is another downtrend line that lands at 0.9415.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Besides the top end of the multi-month downtrend channel, the 89-day moving average (DMA) has served as solid resistance since the start of the year. Corrective EUR/USD rallies have been capped by this barrier. Hence, for any rally to be more than corrective – that is, any rise that leads to a short-term trend reversal – EUR/USD would need to decisively break above the 89-DMA.

After a few days of gains since end September, EUR/USD seems to have settled in a narrow range within a sideways channel (see chart). It has not reached the top end of this structure since April (the 89-DMA is above the top end), which itself is a sign of weakness. If a market is unable to rise to immediate resistance, then the odds of it testing secondary resistance (above the initial resistance) appear small.

EUR/USD Monthly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Overall, EUR/USD’s short- and medium-term bias remains bearish. Looking to the longer term, the single currency’s break this year below a slightly upward sloping trendline from 2015 against the Greenback points to further weakness in the coming weeks and months. The price objective following the breakout of the seven-year sideway range works out to be around 0.8900. The next significant support comes in at the 2000 low of 0.8225. However, immediate support is at the September bottom of 0.9535, followed by the lower end of the channel from April.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Technicals Hint at Potential Upside but Dollar Strength May Cap Gains
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Technicals Hint at Potential Upside but Dollar Strength May Cap Gains
2022-10-21 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Week Ten
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Week Ten
2022-10-21 14:30:31
Bond Market in a Free Fall, Price Action Signaling Low May Be Near
Bond Market in a Free Fall, Price Action Signaling Low May Be Near
2022-10-21 13:05:36
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index Technical Outlook: Is the Down Trend Over?
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index Technical Outlook: Is the Down Trend Over?
2022-10-21 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish