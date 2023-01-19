 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: At Crossroads
2023-01-19 07:30:00
S&P 500 Reversal Packs More Global Punch Than USDJPY’s Drama
2023-01-18 23:45:49
Crude Oil Prices Spooked by US Data, IEA Report as WTI Turns to EIA Inventories
2023-01-19 06:00:00
Crude Oil Testing Multi-Week Resistance on Positive Chinese Outlook
2023-01-18 09:00:13
Dax 40, Dow and FTSE Outlook: Equities Stall but Bulls Stand Firm
2023-01-18 15:30:00
Dow Jones Dragged Down by Goldman Sachs, Nikkei 225 at Risk to Bank of Japan
2023-01-18 00:00:00
Gold Update: XAU/USD Eyes U.S. Economic Data for Guidance
2023-01-18 11:58:21
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Brighter Days Ahead?
2023-01-18 06:00:00
EURUSD, NZDUSD and GBPUSD: The Other Heavy Intraday Reversals
2023-01-18 21:30:27
Breaking News: Pound Bid After Core Inflation Beat, 50bps Secured?
2023-01-18 07:44:27
The US Dollar Bounces Back as Recession Fears Swirl. Where to for USD?
2023-01-19 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: What’s Next For USD/JPY After BoJ?
2023-01-19 03:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: At Crossroads

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: At Crossroads

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

US Dollar, Euro, EUR/USD - Technical Outlook:

  • EUR/USD has been struggling to extend gains in recent days.
  • The recent price action reinforces a range view in the short term.
  • What are the signposts to watch?

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL FORECAST – NEUTRAL

The Euro’s failure to extend gains against the US dollar following data last week that showed the dip in US inflation reinforcesthe near-term range outlookfor the single currency.

EUR/USD hasn’t been able to capitalize on last week’s gains following the rise above stiff resistance at the May 2022 high of 1.0786, coinciding with a slightly upward-sloping trendline from 2017. Over the past few days, it has held within the daily range high/low range of 12 January.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

In general, the lack of follow-through price action after a technical break can be viewed as suspect. It can either be a false breakout or a case of lagged rise. In this regard, the resistance-turned-support at 1.0786 is crucial. A fall below the support would raise the odds of a false breakout, while a rebound from the support could raise the chance of a further rise in EUR/USD. The latter case could turn out to be a bullish flag/pennant formation.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Any fall below 1.0786 could open the door toward quite a strong cushion at the early-January low of 1.0482. Furthermore, a break below 1.0482 would confirm that the upward pressure had faded somewhat, which could extend toward the 200-day moving average (now at about 1.0300). On the other hand, a decisive rise above last week’s high of 1.0867 could pave the way toward the 200-week moving average (now at about 1.1225) – a crucial barrier for the medium-term outlook.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

