 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Doesn’t Look Ripe for a Break Above 1.10 Ahead of H.8 Data
2023-03-28 06:30:00
US Dollar Struggles to Gain Ground as Treasury Yields Leap. Where to for USD?
2023-03-28 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Surges on Easing Banking Woes and Supply Issues. Higher WTI?
2023-03-28 00:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Bounce off Support as Bank Jitters Ease
2023-03-27 12:41:40
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Could Find It Tough to Crack $2000
2023-03-28 02:00:00
Gold Prices Sink as Yields Pop, Mood Improves, Bullish Momentum Exhausted for Now
2023-03-27 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bolts Toward Trendline Resistance, GBP/USD Threatens Bullish Breakout
2023-03-27 20:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Squeezes Higher as Risk Sentiment Improves
2023-03-27 11:05:09
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles to Gain Ground as Treasury Yields Leap. Where to for USD?
2023-03-28 03:30:00
USD/JPY Bounce Looks Corrective, Lacks News Backing
2023-03-27 09:49:00
More View More
EUR/USD Doesn’t Look Ripe for a Break Above 1.10 Ahead of H.8 Data

EUR/USD Doesn’t Look Ripe for a Break Above 1.10 Ahead of H.8 Data

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

US Dollar, Euro, EUR/USD – Outlook:

  • Upside in EUR/USD could be capped ahead of US H.8 data.
  • Downside in EUR/USD could be contained amid expectations of ECB rate hikes.
  • What are the key signposts to watch?
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

The break last week above an important resistance has boosted hopes of a fresh leg higher in EUR/USD. However, it may be premature to conclude an unambiguously bullish view just yet.

Both the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve delivered the widely expected rate hikes this month with a dovish tilt, with both central banks underscoring a data-dependent approach going forward. However, financial markets are pricing in roughly two more rate hikes by the ECB by September, compared with no more rate hikes by the Fed on the view that tightened US financial conditions via reduced credit availability would compensate for rate hikes.

Whether the impact of the tightening of lending standards is large or small (hence overcompensates or under compensates for rate hikes) would be important for the dollar’s trend. If the actual tightening from lending conditions isn’t as large as some expect, the US dollar could benefit as the focus would shift back to Fed rate hikes.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

In this regard, the Fed’s H.8 banking data, an estimate of the weekly aggregate balance sheet of the US banking system, due on Friday will be closely watched. Analysts note the H.8 data released last Friday showed a significant shift in deposits from small banks to large banks, as well as the first outright decline in small banks’ deposits in nearly four decades. Any signs that liquidity strains have been contained could support USD.

Furthermore, the relative macro data is USD supportive: the US Economic Surprise Index continues to run around a 10-month high. In comparison, Euro area data have been less upbeat – the Economic Surprise Index is still in positive territory but retreated since the beginning of February.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

On technical charts, EUR/USD’s rebound from near-strong support at the January low of 1.0480, coinciding with the 89-day moving average confirms that the broader trend remains up (a break below would have disrupted the higher-top-higher-bottom pattern since September). The subsequent break above the hurdle at the mid-March high of 1.0800 confirms that the immediate downward pressure has reduced.

However, the resistance break wasn’t accompanied by strong momentum, suggesting that EUR/USD could find it tough to break above the early February high of 1.1035. At the same time, prospects of additional ECB tightening could cushion the euro’s downside. In sum, there is a chance that the pair could hover in a 1.0500-1.1000 in the near term.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 40, FTSE 100 May Stabilize Further as Retail Traders Boost Bearish Exposure
DAX 40, FTSE 100 May Stabilize Further as Retail Traders Boost Bearish Exposure
2023-03-28 05:00:00
Gold Could Find It Tough to Crack $2000
Gold Could Find It Tough to Crack $2000
2023-03-28 02:00:00
Natural Gas Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Fading with Falling Wedge in Focus
Natural Gas Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Fading with Falling Wedge in Focus
2023-03-27 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setup: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Action Setup: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY
2023-03-27 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023