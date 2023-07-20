 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Fading Into Central Bank Week?
2023-07-20 07:59:17
EUR/USD Stuck Between Confluence Support and Fibonacci Resistance. Now What?
2023-07-19 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Breakdown in Play after Confluence Resistance Rejection
2023-07-20 19:00:00
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess US Dollar Direction. Will WTI Regain High Ground?
2023-07-20 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Climb as Retail Traders Remain Deeply Bearish
2023-07-20 23:00:00
Dow Makes Progress and Nasdaq 100 Edges Lower, but Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure​​​​
2023-07-20 09:30:40
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Suffers Setback as USD and Yields Blast Off. Will XAU/USD Break Down?
2023-07-20 17:00:00
Gold Price Trend Focuses Back on Broader Upside Bias Since the End of Last Year
2023-07-20 05:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Update: GBP/USD and GBY/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
2023-07-20 13:30:01
What’s Changed for British Pound After UK CPI? GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-07-20 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Higher Following Trade Surplus in June
2023-07-20 10:30:08
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Hugs Fibonacci Support, EUR/JPY Eyes Key Resistance
2023-07-18 16:00:00
More View More
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Climb as Retail Traders Remain Deeply Bearish

Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Climb as Retail Traders Remain Deeply Bearish

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Equities Update

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 have been rising in recent weeks
  • Retail traders have become more bearish Wall Street
  • Is this a sign that further gains could be ins tore ahead?
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

In recent weeks, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 have been climbing. In response retail traders have been responding by increasing downside exposure. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which often functions as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, is this a sign that further gains could be in store for Wall Street?

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

According to IGCS, about 21% of retail traders are net-long the Dow Jones. Since most are biased to the downside, this suggests that prices may continue higher down the road. This is as downside exposure increased by 16.76% and 34.22% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of overall positioning and recent changes offers a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

On the daily chart, the Dow Jones has climbed to the April 2022 high of 35413, which is immediate resistance. Just beyond this price is the February 2022 high of 35752. Beyond the latter sits the all-time high, which is the peak of the 36446 – 36832 resistance zone. In the event of a turn lower, further losses would place the focus on rising support from October.

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

Chart Created in Trading View

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

According to IGCS, about 27% of retail traders are net-long the S&P 500. Since most traders are biased lower, this hints that prices may continue rising down the road. Meanwhile, downside exposure has increased by 5.23% and 8.25% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes produces a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide
 US 500 Client Positioning

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 recently tested the key 4586 – 4631 resistance zone which contains highs from early 2022. A turn lower from here places the focus on the 20-day Simple Moving Average. This could hold as support, reinstating the upside technical bias. Otherwise, pushing through resistance exposes the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension level at 4695.

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

Chart Created in Trading View

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE Overcomes Two Major Hurdles, GBP Declines
FTSE Overcomes Two Major Hurdles, GBP Declines
2023-07-20 14:25:48
Gold Price Trend Focuses Back on Broader Upside Bias Since the End of Last Year
Gold Price Trend Focuses Back on Broader Upside Bias Since the End of Last Year
2023-07-20 05:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD May Fall as USD/CAD Rises Amid Changes in Retail Exposure
US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD May Fall as USD/CAD Rises Amid Changes in Retail Exposure
2023-07-19 23:00:00
Gold and Silver Outlook: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
Gold and Silver Outlook: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-07-17 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023