 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trapped in the Range. Will EUR/USD Breakout?
2023-03-09 01:30:00
Euro Latest: Euro Area Growth Flatlines, EUR/USD Dancing to Powell’s Tune
2023-03-08 10:32:13
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink the Most in 2 Months, Eyes on Key Economic Data Next
2023-03-08 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge on Powell Testimony. Is a Larger Fed Rate Hike Next?
2023-03-08 00:00:01
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: $1800 Back in Focus as Price Consolidates Following Selloff
2023-03-08 12:00:02
Precious Metals Lose Shine After Powell; What’s Next for Gold and Silver?
2023-03-08 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
2023-03-08 14:10:41
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Fading Risk Sentiment Knocks Back Sterling
2023-03-08 08:55:35
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Setup Ahead of BOJ: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-03-09 03:00:00
USD/JPY Retreats as 200-Day MA Caps Gains
2023-03-08 18:34:09
More View More
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets

Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Update

  • Dow Jones and crude oil prices have been falling recently
  • Retail traders responded by boosting net-long exposure
  • Is this a sign that further losses could be in store ahead?
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

In recent days, the Dow Jones and crude oil have been aiming lower. This followed hawkish testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. In response, retail traders have increased their upside exposure in these assets. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which tends to function as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, could further pain be in store for these assets?

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

According to IGCS, about 56% of retail traders are net-long the Dow Jones. Since most traders are net-long, this hints that prices may continue falling. This is as downside exposure decreased by 8.45% and 4.68%, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of overall positioning and recent changes is producing a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

Dow Jones Futures Technical Analysis

On the daily chart, the Dow Jones was unable to hold a close under the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 32709. This has further reinforced the area around this price as kye support. Confirming a breakout under this point exposes the 31738 – 32017 support zone. This range could be targeted given the bearish implications of the Symmetrical Triangle breakout from late February. Immediate resistance seems to be the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

Dow Jones Futures Technical Analysis

Chart Created in Trading View

Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

According to IGCS, about 78% of retail traders are net-long crude oil. Since most traders are biased to the upside, this hints that prices may continue falling. This is as upside exposure increased by 16.71% and 3.58%, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes is offering a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide
 Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

WTI Technical Analysis

WTI crude oil has been trading lower in recent days within the boundaries of a potential Bearish Rectangle chart formation. The ceiling seems to be around 82.13 with the floor near 72.27. This is as the 100-day SMA recently held as resistance, maintaining the broader downside focus. Immediate support seems to be the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 75.67. Clearing the latter exposes the rectangle’s floor.

WTI Technical Analysis

Chart Created in Trading View

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Price Setup Ahead of BOJ: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Setup Ahead of BOJ: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-03-09 03:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook – Trapped in the Range. Will EUR/USD Breakout?
Euro Technical Outlook – Trapped in the Range. Will EUR/USD Breakout?
2023-03-09 01:30:00
Natural Gas Prices Facing Worst Week Since January, Eyes on Key Moving Averages
Natural Gas Prices Facing Worst Week Since January, Eyes on Key Moving Averages
2023-03-09 00:00:00
Precious Metals Lose Shine After Powell; What’s Next for Gold and Silver?
Precious Metals Lose Shine After Powell; What’s Next for Gold and Silver?
2023-03-08 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023