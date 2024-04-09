​​​​​Dow, CAC40 and Nikkei 225 Begin to Push Higher

Dow Jones, CAC 40, and Nikkei 225 - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

​​​Dow stabilises on a quiet day

​The index slumped last week but saw buyers on Friday in the wake of the payrolls report. A quiet session on Monday saw little movement, but crucially buyers have been able to prevent any further short-term downside.​A close back above 39,000 could help suggest that a low is in place, and might then result in a push towards 40,000.

​39,500 has acted as an area of support since mid-February, so a close below this could mark the start of more short-term weakness.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

​CAC 40 looks for further gains

​Friday and Monday saw the index recover after dropping back at the end of March. ​A higher low appears to have been created and remains in place unless the price can manage a close back below 8000 and below the previous highs around 7977.

​Additional gains would target the highs from the end of March at 8260.

CAC 40 Daily Chart

​Nikkei 225 heads higher

​After bottoming out last week the index has made further gains, opening above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).​Additional upside would see the price head towards the March highs at 41,160, while above this the price will move into new record high territory.

​​A higher low has been created, maintaining the bullish view, and it would need a close below 38,760, last week’s lows, to open the way to the early March lows at 38,280.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart