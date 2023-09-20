 Skip to Content
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Turn Lower, Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern in Focus
2023-09-20 00:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: Brent, WTI Crawl Higher with $100 in Sight
2023-09-19 15:16:43
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Aug 24, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,133.90.
2023-09-19 17:24:37
Dow, Nikkei & CAC40 Edge up in Morning Trading
2023-09-19 09:30:39
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Tentative as FOMC Looms
2023-09-19 07:58:44
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Flirts Breakout as Retail Traders Turn More Bearish
2023-09-18 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD Attempts Tepid Recovery Ahead of Inflation Data
2023-09-19 18:00:37
British Pound Technical Update: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Show that Sterling Remains Pressured
2023-09-19 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups: USD/JPY Treks Higher as AUD/USD Carves Out Double Bottom
2023-09-19 21:05:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Markets Eying an FOMC-Sized Catalyst
2023-09-19 11:00:44
Crude Oil Prices Turn Lower, Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern in Focus

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, Bearish Engulfing – Technical Update:

  • Crude oil prices turned lower over the past 24 hours
  • Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern now in focus
  • Watch rising trendline, RSI divergence on 4-hour
Oil Forecast
Daily Chart

WTI crude oil prices might be showing early signs of topping that might be worth paying attention to from a technical standpoint. On the daily chart below, a Bearish Engulfing has emerged. Downside confirmation is lacking at this stage, however. Further downside from here could underscore the candlestick pattern.

This is as prices trade just beneath the 92.43 – 93.72 resistance zone, which is made up of highs from November. In the event of a turn lower, keep a close eye on the 61.8% Fibonacci extension level at 88.75 before the 20-day Moving Average kicks in. Otherwise, clearing resistance exposes the 100% level at 95.63.

Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

4-Hour Chart

Zooming in on the 4-hour setting may offer better insight into what key levels to watch in the event of extended losses. For starters, on this timeframe, WTI is sitting around the near-term rising trendline from the end of August. A confirmatory downside breakout would underscore an increasingly near-term bearish technical bias.

Meanwhile, negative RSI divergence shows that upside momentum is fading. That can at times precede a turn lower. Such a case would expose the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels at 89.07 and 86.87, respectively. The latter is also closely aligned with the 100-day Moving Average, which may reinstate the broader upside bias.

How to Trade Oil
 4-Hour Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

