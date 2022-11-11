 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Latest: EURUSD Prints Largest Single Day Rise Since 2020
2022-11-11 11:00:34
US Dollar Forecast: Drop in Yields Post-CPI Spurs Major Technical Reversals in DXY, USD/JPY Rates
2022-11-10 20:30:00
Crude Oil Price Still Building Big-picture Base
2022-11-11 13:35:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: China Virus Curbs Weigh on WTI, but Chart Shows Chance for Breakout
2022-11-10 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Rally as US Inflation Surprises to the Downside
2022-11-10 21:08:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Wall Street, Rising Wedge in Focus
2022-11-09 01:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-10 20:00:00
USD Slammed, Gold and EURUSD Jump After CPI
2022-11-10 14:50:09
British Pound Breaking News: UK GDP Beat Keeps GBP Bid For Now
2022-11-11 07:29:10
US Dollar Forecast: Drop in Yields Post-CPI Spurs Major Technical Reversals in DXY, USD/JPY Rates
2022-11-10 20:30:00
USD/JPY Weakness Leaves 140.00 as the Next Downside Objective
2022-11-11 08:55:00
Japanese Yen Holds Ground as Inflation Data Sinks the US Dollar. Lower USD/JPY?
2022-11-11 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Still Building Big-picture Base

Crude Oil Price Still Building Big-picture Base

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Highlights:

  • WTI crude oil largely remains a mess in the short-term
  • Longer-term chart, however, shows a bullish base being built

Trading crude oil in the short-term requires moving with every twist and turn, but overall the price action since summer smacks of a base being built. This should bode well for oil at some point, but traders may have to be patient before getting the move.

Ideally, oil continues to hold around the mid-80s as a probe down towards the September low near 76 would take some of the shine off the set-up. A move down to that point won’t necessarily ‘wreck’ the bullish picture, but will require more time.

Given how the base is starting to shape up it could finish up at any time, but we may see some more chop in the coming weeks as well. That is the thing about bases, they can be sloppy with a few starts and stops before eventually working into a sustainable breakout.

At any rate, the failed breakout above 93.64 on Monday helped forge a price to watch as a possible spot that if broken could get oil on a roll higher. The way this could play out is a bit more backing-and-filling which creates a more stable pattern to lean on.

For now, in watch-and-see mode. If currently trading oil in the near-term, taking a ‘hit-and-run’ approach may work best given the choppy environment, but at some point a sustained trade looks to potentially be in the cards.

Crude Oil (CL1!) Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

WTI Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

