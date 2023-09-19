 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023
News
Euro Could Be Due for a Minor Bounce: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, Price Setups
2023-09-19 05:00:01
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Braces for EZ CPI & Fed Rate Announcement
2023-09-18 07:58:47
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023
News
Crude Oil Price Claims the High Ground as Market Scrambles. Higher WTI?
2023-09-19 03:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs as Concerns About Further Cuts from Saudi Arabia Linger
2023-09-18 14:19:32
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023
News
Asia Day Ahead: Calm before the storm, as STI remains in range, AUD/USD struggles
2023-09-18 02:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: VIX Back at Year-to-Date Low, Nikkei 225 Hits Two Month High
2023-09-15 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Flirts Breakout as Retail Traders Turn More Bearish
2023-09-18 23:00:00
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Levels to Consider Ahead of FOMC
2023-09-18 16:10:22
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023
News
British Pound Technical Update: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Show that Sterling Remains Pressured
2023-09-19 06:30:00
British Pound Slides Ahead of BoE Rate Decision. Where to for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP?
2023-09-18 00:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: A Big Week Ahead for USD/JPY Traders
2023-09-18 11:00:05
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Fed, Sterling, BoE, Japanese Yen, BoJ and More
2023-09-17 16:00:00
British Pound Technical Update: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Show that Sterling Remains Pressured

British Pound Technical Update: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Show that Sterling Remains Pressured

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

British Pound, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY – Technical Update:

The British Pound may be readying to extend its losing streak against the US Dollar. For context, GBP/USD has been aiming lower since breaking under a bearish Head & Shoulders chart formation, opening the door to an increasingly downward technical bias. Now, prices have confirmed a breakout under the 200-day Moving Average.

That is further underscoring the bearish GBP/USD view, placing the focus on immediate support which is now the May low of 1.2308. This will likely be the next key test. Pushing lower underscores, the near-term bearish bias. Otherwise, a turn higher places the focus back on the neckline of the Head & Shoulders, which is around 1.2592.

Chart Created in TradingView

Meanwhile, the British Pound is also losing ground to the Euro. On the daily chart below, EUR/GBP is attempting to confirm a breakout above the 0.861 inflection point and the 100-day Moving Average. While this could open the door to a stronger bullish technical bias for the exchange rate, the broader horizon remains neutral.

EUR/GBP remains in a consolidative setting between resistance (0.8658 – 0.8701) and support (0.8493 – 0.8519). Recent progress does open the door to revisiting the former, as well as the broader falling trendline from February. These could hold as resistance. As such, there is more work for EUR/GBP to do before shifting to a stronger bullish technical bias.

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

