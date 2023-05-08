Bitcoin & Ethereum Price Action: Is the Rally Over?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Treads Water Post Jobs and Ahead of CPI. Where to for the DXY Index?
2023-05-08 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Oil, BOE, US CPI, China Inflation
2023-05-07 16:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Tumultuous Week. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-08 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Oil, BOE, US CPI, China Inflation
2023-05-07 16:01:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Sink after Fed, Powell, PacWest Woes Crush Sentiment
2023-05-03 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Oil, BOE, US CPI, China Inflation
2023-05-07 16:01:00
Gold Prices Rise as Markets Focus on Fed Rate Cut Bets and Regional Bank Woes
2023-05-04 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Buoyant Ahead of BOE: How Much More Upside in GBP/USD?
2023-05-08 03:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Oil, BOE, US CPI, China Inflation
2023-05-07 16:01:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Toys with the Market as Ranges Break then Retreats. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-05-05 01:00:00
USD/JPY Loses Altitude and Sinks to Support, AUD/USD Defies Ironclad Resistance
2023-05-04 17:20:00
More View More
Bitcoin & Ethereum Price Action: Is the Rally Over?

Bitcoin & Ethereum Price Action: Is the Rally Over?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Bitcoin, BTC/USD, Ethereum, ETH/USD - Technical Outlook:

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum have essentially been sideways recently.
  • The sideway price action appears to be consolidation within the uptrend.
  • What are the key levels to watch?
Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin and Ethereum’s rise may have stalled recently, but the uptrend is far from over.

BITCOIN

After hitting a 10-month high in April, Bitcoin’s rally has paused. Attempts to rise past the psychological 30000 mark in recent weeks have been unsuccessful, with the result that BTC/USD looks set to drift lower toward an immediate cushion at the end-March low of 26525. Any break below 26525 could open the door toward 25300-26000 (including the 89-day moving average and February 2023 high).

BTC/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Note: In the above colour-coded chart, Blue candles represent a Bullish phase. Red candles represent a Bearish phase. Grey candles serve as Consolidation phases (within a Bullish or a Bearish phase), but sometimes they tend to form at the end of a trend. Note: Candle colors are not predictive – they merely state what the current trend is. Indeed, the candle color can change in the next bar. False patterns can occur around the 200-period moving average, or around a support/resistance and/or in sideways/choppy market. The author does not guarantee the accuracy of the information. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Users of the information do so at their own risk.

Earlier last month, BTC/USD retreated from near key resistance area: the May 2022 high of 32375, and an uptrend line from January, coinciding with the 89-week moving average -- a risk highlighted early April. See “Bitcoin Crosses the Key $30000 Mark: Will it Sustain?”, published April 11.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Still, the broader trend remains up on the daily charts – a trend that has been prevalent since January – see “Bitcoin Technical Outlook: BTC/USD Turns Bullish”, published January 18.Having said that, for the uptrend to resume, BTC/USD needs to clear the April high of 31065. Such a break could pave the way toward the January 2022 low of 32950.

ETHEREUM

The failed attempt last week to clear an immediate hurdle at the end-April high of 1965 suggests the balance of risks remains tilted sideways to slightly down for ETH/USD.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Note: In the above colour-coded chart, Blue candles represent a Bullish phase. Red candles represent a Bearish phase. Grey candles serve as Consolidation phases (within a Bullish or a Bearish phase), but sometimes they tend to form at the end of a trend. Note: Candle colors are not predictive – they merely state what the current trend is. Indeed, the candle color can change in the next bar. False patterns can occur around the 200-period moving average, or around a support/resistance and/or in sideways/choppy market. The author does not guarantee the accuracy of the information. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Users of the information do so at their own risk.

Ethereum hit a near one-year high last month but failed to clear a tough hurdle on the 89-week moving average, coinciding with the August high of 2030. Immediate support is at the end-April low of 1787. A lower break could expose the downside toward the February highs of 1710-1740.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

image4.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Beyond the short term, the broader trend remains up for ETH/USD, as the colour-coded candlestick charts based on trending/momentum indicators show. A crack above the April high of 2142 could open the way toward 2400 (the 38.2% retracement of the 2021-2022 slide).

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Buoyant Ahead of BOE: How Much More Upside in GBP/USD?
British Pound Buoyant Ahead of BOE: How Much More Upside in GBP/USD?
2023-05-08 03:30:00
Did ECB Just Put Brakes on Euro’s Rally? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY
Did ECB Just Put Brakes on Euro’s Rally? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY
2023-05-05 03:00:00
Has Japanese Yen Weakened Enough? USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Price Action
Has Japanese Yen Weakened Enough? USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Price Action
2023-05-04 06:30:00
Crude Oil Extends Slide in Asia; Is This Capitulation?
Crude Oil Extends Slide in Asia; Is This Capitulation?
2023-05-04 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Ethereum
Last updated: May 8, 2023