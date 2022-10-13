Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Have Entered the 'Erosion' Phase

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: EURUSD Consolidates Ahead of US CPI, German Inflation
2022-10-13 10:20:00
EUR/USD Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Snap Monthly Opening Range
2022-10-13 01:00:05
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Wilts as Inflation Woes Grip Markets Ahead of US CPI Today
2022-10-13 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Russia-Ukraine Tensions as WTI Awaits US Inflation Report
2022-10-11 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Waver but End Lower
2022-10-12 20:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
2022-10-12 13:30:48
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Struggles to Hold Support as US Inflations Data Looms
2022-10-13 08:00:00
Gold Prices Find Optimism Before US CPI Report, That May Be Wishful Thinking
2022-10-13 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Outlook: GBP Snaps Five-Day Losing Streak Against the Greenback, UK Policy Uncertainty Remains
2022-10-13 09:04:55
Japanese Yen Wilts as Inflation Woes Grip Markets Ahead of US CPI Today
2022-10-13 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Wilts as Inflation Woes Grip Markets Ahead of US CPI Today
2022-10-13 05:00:00
Dollar and S&P 500 Wind Up Despite Financial Warnings but CPI Ahead
2022-10-13 02:00:00
More View more
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Have Entered the 'Erosion' Phase

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Have Entered the 'Erosion' Phase

Paul Robinson, Strategist

BTC/USD, ETH/USD Technical Outlook:

  • BTC/USD, ETH/USD look completely broken as they enter the ‘erosion’ phase
  • Losses from here could be quite significant, with occasional sporadic moves

Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

Cryptos appear to have entered the ‘erosion’ phase of the deflation process that happens once a bubble bursts. This comes after the initial waves of heavy selling take it down significantly and residual selling takes over. The price action is telling this story as it becomes increasingly less volatile and reactive to other risk trends.

With that in mind, sharp rallies and even very sharp sell-offs will become increasingly less frequent. Although the risk of an occasional large sporadic move is there. On a break of 17592 it is anticipated that selling could pick up in BTC, but don’t be surprised if it doesn’t result in a major rout but rather a slower, more methodical decline as people continue to throw in the towel.

Where BTC could end up is of course to be seen, but given the extent of losses seen following other manias, it would be unsurprising to see 95% or more of value erased, which means we could see 3500 or lower. The next level of support to watch is 13880, the 2019 high, then after that perhaps 10k. Support otherwise becomes hard to find until we get to the 2020 low, which happens to be around 3500.

Getting there will take some time, though, this won’t happen in weeks and not likely in a few months’ time. If BTC is indeed following the typical bubble unwind pattern it could take two years or longer.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

ETH/USD has fared somewhat better, and it’s no surprise as there seems to be a larger contingency of market participants who believe more in the long-term efficacy of ETH than in BTC. With that said, however, it is still seen to suffer a similar fate as BTC. But perhaps if this thing is for real the final tally on losses won’t be as drastic. Levels to watch on the downside are 1k, then the June low at 880. After that, finding levels gets difficult.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

STI Index and Nikkei 225 Technical Outlook: At A Critical Juncture
STI Index and Nikkei 225 Technical Outlook: At A Critical Juncture
2022-10-13 07:14:33
AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD Technical Outlook: A Minor Upturn in AUD?
AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD Technical Outlook: A Minor Upturn in AUD?
2022-10-13 04:00:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: CAD/JPY, USD/CAD Rates Outlook
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: CAD/JPY, USD/CAD Rates Outlook
2022-10-12 20:05:00
Silver Price Forecast: October Rally Erased - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: October Rally Erased - Levels for XAG/USD
2022-10-12 17:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum