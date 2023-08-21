Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,933.80.

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Steadies as Hang Seng Tanks on PBOC’s Shallow Cut. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-08-21 05:30:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Battered Euro May Be in for More Pain
2023-08-18 14:21:25
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Slide as Overall Sentiment Flounders
2023-08-21 16:00:08
Crude Oil Price Waxes and Wanes with a Higher USD and Treasury Yields. Where to for WTI?
2023-08-21 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
2023-08-21 17:23:37
US indices attempt to stabilise, while China’s loan prime rates delivered more modest response: Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Index, US dollar
2023-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Remains Weak, Eyes Now on the Jackson Hole Central Banker Meet Up
2023-08-21 12:00:42
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Nasdaq 100, Treasury Yields, Jackson Hole, China
2023-08-20 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD with Modest Gains but Remains at the Mercy of the DXY
2023-08-21 10:30:06
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD Bearish Head & Shoulders in Focus
2023-08-20 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Intervention Levels Assessed Ahead of Jackson Hole, Yen Offered
2023-08-21 14:44:50
USD/JPY Drops as Evergrande Bankruptcy Application Spurs Safety Bid
2023-08-18 08:00:33
More View More
Research, Research Team

Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 33.39% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
Wall StreetBEARISH50.13%49.87%

39.54% Daily

89.82% Weekly

-6.80% Daily

-33.39% Weekly

11.82% Daily

-1.26% Weekly

Wall Street Bearish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 40% -7% 12%
Weekly 90% -33% -1%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 50.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 28 when Wall Street traded near 33,933.80, price has moved 1.37% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 39.54% higher than yesterday and 89.82% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.80% lower than yesterday and 33.39% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,933.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.

