Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,933.80.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 33.39% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Wall Street
|BEARISH
|50.13%
|49.87%
39.54% Daily
89.82% Weekly
-6.80% Daily
-33.39% Weekly
11.82% Daily
-1.26% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|40%
|-7%
|12%
|Weekly
|90%
|-33%
|-1%
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 50.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 28 when Wall Street traded near 33,933.80, price has moved 1.37% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 39.54% higher than yesterday and 89.82% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.80% lower than yesterday and 33.39% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,933.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.