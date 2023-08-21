Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,933.80.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 33.39% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BEARISH 50.13% 49.87% 39.54% Daily 89.82% Weekly -6.80% Daily -33.39% Weekly 11.82% Daily -1.26% Weekly

Wall Street Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 40% -7% 12% Weekly 90% -33% -1%

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 50.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 28 when Wall Street traded near 33,933.80, price has moved 1.37% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 39.54% higher than yesterday and 89.82% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.80% lower than yesterday and 33.39% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,933.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.