Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 10.27% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BEARISH 50.53% 49.47% 15.33% Daily 25.06% Weekly -10.90% Daily -10.27% Weekly 0.67% Daily 4.67% Weekly

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 15% -11% 1% Weekly 25% -10% 5%

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 50.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 02 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10, price has moved 0.41% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.33% higher than yesterday and 25.06% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.90% lower than yesterday and 10.27% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.