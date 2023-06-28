 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Forum on Central Banking Roundup: Fed, ECB, BoE and BoJ Heads Weigh in
2023-06-28 15:41:38
EUR/USD to Remain Supported by Hawkish ECB as Sintra Meeting Heats Up
2023-06-28 08:00:47
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Inflation Data and Central Bank Hawks Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-06-27 18:00:33
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Fails at the First Hurdle, Further Downside Ahead?
2023-06-23 11:30:49
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.
2023-06-28 16:23:27
FTSE 100 and Dow see rebounds stumble, while Nasdaq 100 claws back some losses
2023-06-27 09:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakdown Levels Identified
2023-06-28 11:00:35
Gold Price Leaks Lower as US Dollar Dithers Ahead of Powell. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-06-28 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Outlooks
2023-06-28 12:30:40
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Eyes Recent Highs as Central Bankers Gather in Sintra for the ECB Forum
2023-06-27 08:01:46
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Head Higher as Yen Intervention Talk Fails to Arrest Slide
2023-06-28 14:00:32
US Dollar Treads Water Ahead of Titanic ECB Gathering. Will EUR/USD Break the Range?
2023-06-28 05:00:00
More View More
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.

Research, Research Team
Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 10.27% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
Wall StreetBEARISH50.53%49.47%

15.33% Daily

25.06% Weekly

-10.90% Daily

-10.27% Weekly

0.67% Daily

4.67% Weekly

Wall Street Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 15% -11% 1%
Weekly 25% -10% 5%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 50.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 02 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10, price has moved 0.41% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.33% higher than yesterday and 25.06% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.90% lower than yesterday and 10.27% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

