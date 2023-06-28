Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 10.27% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Wall Street
|BEARISH
|50.53%
|49.47%
15.33% Daily
25.06% Weekly
-10.90% Daily
-10.27% Weekly
0.67% Daily
4.67% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|15%
|-11%
|1%
|Weekly
|25%
|-10%
|5%
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 50.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 02 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10, price has moved 0.41% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.33% higher than yesterday and 25.06% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.90% lower than yesterday and 10.27% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.
