EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Gains After Weak US Retail Sales but US PPI Poses Threat to Recovery
2024-02-15 17:00:00
US Dollar Pauses after CPI-Induced Rally, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-14 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
2024-02-08 17:00:43
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains
2024-02-16 12:00:00
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
2024-02-14 12:30:34
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Bounce off Confluence Support, Markets Eye US PPI for Fed Cues
2024-02-15 23:30:00
Gold Sinks, Weighed Down by the Dollar and US Yields Post CPI
2024-02-14 11:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
UK Retail Sales Soar in January to Erase December Slump, GBP Unfazed
2024-02-16 09:11:53
UK Recession Confirmed by Dismal Q4 GDP Data – GBP, FTSE Reaction
2024-02-15 09:11:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Gains As Growth Data Put Spotlight On BOJ Policy Shift
2024-02-15 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: FX Intervention Talk Reenters the Fray
2024-02-14 15:54:03
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Feb 07, 2024 11:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,638.50.

Research, Research Team

FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 21.83% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
FTSE 100BULLISH49.68%50.32%

-16.94% Daily

-21.91% Weekly

23.33% Daily

21.83% Weekly

-0.61% Daily

-4.69% Weekly

FTSE 100 Bullish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -29% 43% -2%
Weekly -28% 30% -5%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 07 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,638.50, price has moved 0.15% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.94% lower than yesterday and 21.91% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.33% higher than yesterday and 21.83% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Feb 07, 2024 11:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,638.50. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

