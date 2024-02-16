FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Feb 07, 2024 11:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,638.50.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 21.83% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 49.68% 50.32% -16.94% Daily -21.91% Weekly 23.33% Daily 21.83% Weekly -0.61% Daily -4.69% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 07 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,638.50, price has moved 0.15% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.94% lower than yesterday and 21.91% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.33% higher than yesterday and 21.83% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Feb 07, 2024 11:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,638.50. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.