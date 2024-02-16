FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Feb 07, 2024 11:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,638.50.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 21.83% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|FTSE 100
|BULLISH
|49.68%
|50.32%
-16.94% Daily
-21.91% Weekly
23.33% Daily
21.83% Weekly
-0.61% Daily
-4.69% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-29%
|43%
|-2%
|Weekly
|-28%
|30%
|-5%
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 07 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,638.50, price has moved 0.15% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.94% lower than yesterday and 21.91% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.33% higher than yesterday and 21.83% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Feb 07, 2024 11:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,638.50. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
