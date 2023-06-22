 Skip to Content
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,273.40.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.71% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
France 40BEARISH50.51%49.49%

15.56% Daily

30.77% Weekly

-13.17% Daily

-16.71% Weekly

-0.70% Daily

1.99% Weekly

France 40 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% -13% -1%
Weekly 31% -17% 2%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 02 when France 40 traded near 7,273.40, price has moved 1.40% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.56% higher than yesterday and 30.77% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.17% lower than yesterday and 16.71% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,273.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

