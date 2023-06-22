France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,273.40.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.71% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|France 40
|BEARISH
|50.51%
|49.49%
15.56% Daily
30.77% Weekly
-13.17% Daily
-16.71% Weekly
-0.70% Daily
1.99% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|16%
|-13%
|-1%
|Weekly
|31%
|-17%
|2%
France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 02 when France 40 traded near 7,273.40, price has moved 1.40% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.56% higher than yesterday and 30.77% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.17% lower than yesterday and 16.71% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,273.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
