France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,273.40.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.71% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI France 40 BEARISH 50.51% 49.49% 15.56% Daily 30.77% Weekly -13.17% Daily -16.71% Weekly -0.70% Daily 1.99% Weekly

France 40 Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 16% -13% -1% Weekly 31% -17% 2%

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 02 when France 40 traded near 7,273.40, price has moved 1.40% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.56% higher than yesterday and 30.77% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.17% lower than yesterday and 16.71% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,273.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.