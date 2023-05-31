EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since May 11 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 22.13% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/GBP
|BEARISH
|74.43%
|25.57%
2.22% Daily
12.17% Weekly
-11.21% Daily
-22.13% Weekly
-1.59% Daily
0.81% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|2%
|-11%
|-2%
|Weekly
|12%
|-22%
|1%
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 74.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.91 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since May 11 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. The number of traders net-long is 2.22% higher than yesterday and 12.17% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.21% lower than yesterday and 22.13% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.
