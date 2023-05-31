 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 31, 2023
News
EUR/USD in Downward Spiral after Support Break. What Do Technicals Say?
2023-05-31 18:00:00
Euro (EUR) Update – German Inflation Turns Lower, EUR/USD Back Below 1.0700
2023-05-31 12:37:29
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: May 31, 2023
News
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Struggles as Crude Oil Tumbles
2023-05-31 07:55:45
Crude Oil Prices in Tailspin amid Demand Worries and OPEC+ Infighting
2023-05-30 19:15:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 31, 2023
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Retreat from Highs as US Debt Deal Alludes to Fiscal Tightening
2023-05-30 23:00:00
FTSE 100 Lower, Dax Moves Higher While Dow Looks to Edge Up Following Reports of Debt Ceiling Deal​​​​
2023-05-30 09:30:13
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 31, 2023
News
Gold Prices Recover After Support Rejection ahead of US Jobs Data. What Now?
2023-05-31 16:20:00
Retreat in US Yields Supports Gold, But for How Long? XAU/USD, XAU/EUR Price Setups
2023-05-31 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 31, 2023
News
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, EUR/GBP
2023-05-31 10:52:10
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 22, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
2023-05-30 14:23:30
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 31, 2023
News
Japanese Yen Gains on Intervention Warning as US Dollar Steadies
2023-05-31 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Update: Japanese Officials Watching JPY Volatility, US Debt Ceiling Vote
2023-05-30 12:33:06
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since May 11 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since May 11 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 74.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.91 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since May 11 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. The number of traders net-long is 2.22% higher than yesterday and 12.17% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.21% lower than yesterday and 22.13% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

