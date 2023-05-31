EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since May 11 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 22.13% from last week.

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 74.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.91 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since May 11 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. The number of traders net-long is 2.22% higher than yesterday and 12.17% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.21% lower than yesterday and 22.13% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.