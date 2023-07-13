AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 21, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68.

 Skip to Content
0
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Soars on USD Weakness, EUR/GBP Struggles Against GBP Strength
2023-07-13 08:00:35
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-07-12 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Face Technical Hurdles. Where to Next?
2023-07-13 11:56:56
Crude Oil Joins the Party as the US Dollar Takes a Tonking. Higher WTI?
2023-07-13 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Rise after US CPI data
2023-07-13 09:30:24
All eyes on US CPI ahead, with mixed session in Asia: DJIA, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2023-07-12 03:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hang on At Highs, Benign US CPI Prompts Rate Rethink
2023-07-13 10:28:41
Gold Boosted by US CPI; Reverse Head & Shoulders Triggers in XAU/USD
2023-07-13 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Economy Shrinks Less Than Expected in May, GBP/USD Breaches 1.3000
2023-07-13 06:30:49
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-07-12 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Plummets on Hotter Household Inflation Expectations
2023-07-12 10:30:14
US Dollar Slips While Japanese Yen Rallies Ahead of US CPI. New Lows for USD?
2023-07-12 05:00:00
More View More
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 21, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 21, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 32.67% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
AUD/USDBULLISH49.85%50.15%

-24.77% Daily

-25.84% Weekly

44.57% Daily

32.67% Weekly

-0.94% Daily

-4.78% Weekly

AUD/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -27% 46% -2%
Weekly -27% 30% -6%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.85% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 21 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68, price has moved 0.96% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 24.77% lower than yesterday and 25.84% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 44.57% higher than yesterday and 32.67% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 21, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

