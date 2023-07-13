AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 21, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 32.67% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|AUD/USD
|BULLISH
|49.85%
|50.15%
-24.77% Daily
-25.84% Weekly
44.57% Daily
32.67% Weekly
-0.94% Daily
-4.78% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-27%
|46%
|-2%
|Weekly
|-27%
|30%
|-6%
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.85% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 21 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68, price has moved 0.96% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 24.77% lower than yesterday and 25.84% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 44.57% higher than yesterday and 32.67% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 21, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
