USD/JPY Price Update: Uptick in Japanese Government Bonds Lifts the Yen

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Netflix and Alibaba drive early risk-on move, UK PMIs beat expectations boosting Sterling
2024-01-24 14:00:14
Euro Holds Up Despite More Shaky PMIs, ECB Rate Decision Up Next
2024-01-24 10:14:31
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Despite News of More US/UK Strikes in Yemen
2024-01-23 14:00:48
Oil (Brent Crude, WTI) Edge Cautiously Higher - Follow through Lacking
2024-01-22 17:09:45
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 at Record Highs, while the Russell 2000 Continues to Rebound
2024-01-23 11:00:09
​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
2024-01-18 11:30:49
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Netflix and Alibaba drive early risk-on move, UK PMIs beat expectations boosting Sterling
2024-01-24 14:00:14
Gold Wavers, GBP/USD Forges Symmetrical Triangle, Russell 2000 Eyes Breakout
2024-01-23 23:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Netflix and Alibaba drive early risk-on move, UK PMIs beat expectations boosting Sterling
2024-01-24 14:00:14
British Pound Rallies on Robust UK PMIs, GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2024-01-24 11:05:29
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Update: Uptick in Japanese Government Bonds Lifts the Yen
2024-01-24 16:22:10
US Dollar Forecast – Technical Analysis on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-01-23 18:30:00
More View More
USD/JPY Price Update: Uptick in Japanese Government Bonds Lifts the Yen

USD/JPY Price Update: Uptick in Japanese Government Bonds Lifts the Yen

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Analysis

  • Yen picks up late bid as markets digest Ueda’s comments
  • Rising Japanese Government bonds spur on the yen one day after BoJ meeting
  • USD/JPY turns away from the 150 mark as 146.50 emerges as immediate support
  • For expert insight into considerations for the Japanese Yen in Q1, download the forecast below:
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

Yen Picks up a Late Bid as Markets Digest Ueda’s Comments

The main takeaway from yesterday’s Bank of Japan (BoJ) meeting was that Ueda still has his eye on an eventual exit from negative rates despite inflation showing signs of slowing down. Ueda described the likelihood of reaching the 2% target as “increasing” and even said an exit from negative rates is possible in the absence of addressing the current, sub-optimal output gap (difference between potential output and current output).

Markets see April as a live meeting for the BoJ but currently price in a full 10 basis points (bps) by the June meeting. The BoJ is primarily looking for the continuation of what it refers to as the virtuous cycle between inflation and wages. The wage negotiation process is likely to roundup in March, which has led markets to naturally look to the April meeting for any movement in the interest rate.

Implied Basis Points Priced in by Rate Markets

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

Rising Japanese Bond Yields Spur on The Japanese Yen

Japanese Government bond yields (10-year) continued to rise today, in the aftermath of the BoJ meeting. Yields are still a long way off the early November peak before inflation pressures revealed signs of slowing and markets cooled expectations around any imminent rate changes. The higher yield boosts the attractiveness of the yen and typically sees a rise in the local currency.

Japanese Government Bond Yields (10-year)

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The Yen has broadly risen against a number of major FX currencies (GBP, AUD, EUR, USD) as can be seen below in an equal-weighted index comprising of the above-mentioned currencies:

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Turns Away from the 150 Mark as 146.50 Emerges as Immediate Support

USD/JPY found resistance ahead of the 150 marker but failed to reach the psychological level after the BoJ head pointed towards an eventual exit from negative rates with increasing probability.

The short to medium term uptrend has not broken down as of yet, with 146.50 the most immediate level of support, followed by 145.00 and the underside of the longer-term rising channel (highlighted in blue). However, the US dollar may pose a challenge to the yen tomorrow and Friday with US Q4 GDP and PCE data on tap.

Strong PMI data earlier today points to an economy that is growing at a decent pace and this could keep USD supported if inflation concerns build in the upcoming data prints with the resilient December CPI print still fresh in the minds of traders.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

After the BoJ meeting, Japan specific data is rather scarce but US Q4 GD and PCE data on Thursday and Friday ought to provide a lift for intra-day volatility before the weekend.

Better-than-expected PMI data for the month of January suggests the US economy is moving along at a decent canter but markets will be more focused on backward looking data in tomorrow’s Q4 growth print.

USD/JPY will also maintain plenty of interest next week when the FOMC meet to discuss monetary policy. Before then, US PCE data for December is expected to reveal stubborn headline pressures remain, with another welcome drop in the core measure of inflation.

image5.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How To Trade The Top Three Most Liquid Forex Pairs
Get My Guides

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Struggles Despite Better-than-Expected US PMI Data; GDP, PCE Next
US Dollar Struggles Despite Better-than-Expected US PMI Data; GDP, PCE Next
2024-01-24 15:45:00
British Pound Rallies on Robust UK PMIs, GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
British Pound Rallies on Robust UK PMIs, GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2024-01-24 11:05:29
Euro Holds Up Despite More Shaky PMIs, ECB Rate Decision Up Next
Euro Holds Up Despite More Shaky PMIs, ECB Rate Decision Up Next
2024-01-24 10:14:31
AUD Price Update: Aussie Mulling Latest Chinese Stimulus, AUD Contained
AUD Price Update: Aussie Mulling Latest Chinese Stimulus, AUD Contained
2024-01-24 09:14:21
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024