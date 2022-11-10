 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Forecast: DXY Prepares for U.S. CPI, 110 Support Handle in Focus
2022-11-10 09:59:43
Euro Breaking News: ECB Economic Bulletin Reiterates Economic Woes
2022-11-10 09:45:05
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: China Virus Curbs Weigh on WTI, but Chart Shows Chance for Breakout
2022-11-10 03:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Retreats as US Inventories Jump and China Covid Fears Escalate
2022-11-09 12:30:39
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Wall Street, Rising Wedge in Focus
2022-11-09 01:00:00
Dow Jones (DJI) Soars, FTSE Indecisive while US Stocks Head Higher
2022-11-08 17:00:28
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall on October US Inflation Data, Here are Key Levels to Watch
2022-11-10 06:00:00
Gold Price Struggles to Push Above October High Ahead of US CPI
2022-11-09 22:30:15
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Vulnerable to Swings in Sentiment
2022-11-10 09:30:00
British Pound Pummelled as Crypto Contagion Engulfs Risk Assets. Lower GBP/USD Again?
2022-11-10 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What Dollar Impact to Expect from US CPI and Is This Crypto’s Lehman Moment?
2022-11-10 04:30:09
The Fate of the US Dollar, the Dow, and Gold After US Midterms, US Inflation Data
2022-11-09 20:55:00
More View More
USD Forecast: DXY Prepares for U.S. CPI, 110 Support Handle in Focus

USD Forecast: DXY Prepares for U.S. CPI, 110 Support Handle in Focus

Warren Venketas, Analyst

U.S. DOLLAR ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • U.S. midterm elections not reflecting as expected in financial markets.
  • U.S. inflation data to dictate short-term directional bias.
  • Bull flag evolving.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Dollar Index (DXY) has been relatively subdued thus far this week as markets prepare for U.S. inflation later today. While the ongoing midterm elections were thought to provide a ‘red’ sweep by Republicans, this has not been the case up until now however, the House looks likely to be controlled by the Republicans which may limit President Joe Bidens and the Democrats future proposals. The expected dominance by Republicans had the dollar trading marginally softer leading up to the elections but the key metric for markets this week is the CPI print (see economic calendar below).

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Both headline and core inflation which excludes food and energy (the Fed’s preferred measure) are projected lower yet still elevated should the actual figure match estimates. Anything higher than 8% and 6.5% respectively could end the recent USD downtrend, maintaining hawkish bets for the Fed.

Peak rates for the Fed in 2023 has come down since last week’s FOMC meet, closer to the 5% level from 5.1%.

FEDERAL RESERVE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

After U.S. CPI, the calendar is riddled with a slew of Fed speakers who will likely react in accordance with the inflation read.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

U.S. DOLLAR INDEX DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily DXY price action suggests a brewing bullish breakout via the developing bull flag chart pattern (black). The psychological 110.00 support level will be key for both a daily candle close and weekly. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains skewed to the downside, but considering the weak eurozone outlook (DXY comprised of 57.6% euro weighting), the dollar should remain elevated especially after the recent correction.

Resistance levels:

  • 115.00
  • 113.15

Support levels:

  • 110.00
  • Flag support

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Technical Analysis Chart Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Breaking News: ECB Economic Bulletin Reiterates Economic Woes
Euro Breaking News: ECB Economic Bulletin Reiterates Economic Woes
2022-11-10 09:45:05
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Vulnerable to Swings in Sentiment
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Vulnerable to Swings in Sentiment
2022-11-10 09:30:00
USD/CAD Climbs Back Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of US CPI
USD/CAD Climbs Back Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of US CPI
2022-11-10 01:00:20
The Fate of the US Dollar, the Dow, and Gold After US Midterms, US Inflation Data
The Fate of the US Dollar, the Dow, and Gold After US Midterms, US Inflation Data
2022-11-09 20:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR