US Dollar Faces Reversal Risk Ahead of Inflation Report as DXY Breaks Key Trendline

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF
2023-10-11 00:30:00
US Dollar Weakness Allows EUR/USD and GBP/USD to Rally Further
2023-10-10 11:00:11
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Price Forecast: Geopolitical Turmoil to Spur Bullish Energy Market Sentiment
2023-10-10 17:30:00
Crude Oil Price Surge in Focus After Hamas Attacked Israel, Retail Bets Remain Bullish
2023-10-09 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Retail Trader Positioning Bets
2023-10-10 23:00:00
Gold Price Update: Safe Haven Metal Pauses with Further Upside in Reach
2023-10-10 14:36:52
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Weakness Allows EUR/USD and GBP/USD to Rally Further
2023-10-10 11:00:11
British Pound Technical Update: Sterling Makes Progress, but Broader Bearish Posture Holds
2023-10-10 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Fails to Capitalise on Safe-Haven Appeal
2023-10-10 08:09:48
Dollar Index (DXY) Retreats Helping USD/JPY Tick Lower, 145.00 Incoming?
2023-10-09 19:36:14
US Dollar Faces Reversal Risk Ahead of Inflation Report as DXY Breaks Key Trendline

US Dollar Faces Reversal Risk Ahead of Inflation Report as DXY Breaks Key Trendline

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

US Dollar, DXY, CPI Preview – Market Update:

  • US Dollar on course for another weekly pullback so far
  • All eyes on CPI data Thursday, will core inflation slow?
  • DXY shows early signs of a brewing broader reversal
The US Dollar (DXY Dollar Index) is heading for a loss this week so far ahead of the highly-anticipated Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. If losses are sustained, the -0.3% drop could be the worst 5-day performance since the middle of July. Meanwhile, things are looking increasingly bearish on the daily chart. Let us take a look at how the currency is shaping up ahead of the inflation report.

On Thursday, US headline inflation is seen weakening to 3.6% y/y in September from 3.7% y/y in August. This is known as disinflation. Disinflation is a period where prices are still rising but at a slower pace compared to prior. This should not be confused with deflation (falling prices). Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs (underlying inflation), is seen dropping to 4.1% y/y from 4.3% prior.

The Federal Reserve is probably more interested in the latter. It should be noted that from my fourth-quarter outlook, the lag effect of slowing rental property prices will likely continue making its way into core CPI. As such, this might continue pressuring core inflation lower in the coming months, which is what I am expecting from this report on Thursday.

Such an outcome would likely support recent cautious commentary coming from the Federal Reserve, which has been adding slight downward pressure to Treasury yields. In turn, that has been pushing the US Dollar lower, particularly as stock markets rise again. This results in less demand for safety, which works against the haven-linked currency.

US Dollar Technical Analysis

Taking a look at the DXY daily chart below, we can see that the currency broke under a key rising trendline from July. While confirmation is lacking, this could be an early indication of an impending reversal. This also follows negative RSI divergence, showing that upside momentum was fading leading into the turn lower. From here, key support is the 104.69 inflection point below.

DXY Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Advertisement