US Dollar Q4 Fundamental Outlook: How CPI Shelter Lag May Drive Monetary Policy Next

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: NFP to Revive EURUSD Downtrend?
2023-10-06 10:16:10
Euro 2-Day Rally Sees Retail Bets Become Slightly More Bearish, Will EUR/USD Rise?
2023-10-05 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Might Have Ran Too Far in Q3 Amid a Deteriorating China Outlook
2023-10-08 07:00:00
Oil Fundamental Forecast: Can Q4 Sustain Oil Gains?
2023-10-07 16:00:13
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Dow and Dax Fail to Extend Wednesday’s Bounce, but Nasdaq 100 Holds above Support
2023-10-05 09:30:41
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Range Trade is Alive and Well as Markets Ponder Central Bank Rate Strike
2023-10-07 13:00:36
September Jobs Report: Payrolls at 336,000; Gold and US Dollar Go Their Own Way
2023-10-06 12:40:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecast: Sterling Brushes Off PMI Data and Eyes Recovery
2023-10-05 16:08:34
US Dollar Showing Tentative Signs of Fatigue: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-10-05 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USD/JPY: A Reprieve in the DXY Rally and FX Intervention by the BoJ
2023-10-06 19:00:08
Japanese Yen Latest: NFPs to Send USD/JPY Lower or Will the BoJ Need to Intervene?
2023-10-06 08:00:37
More View More
US Dollar Q4 Fundamental Outlook: How CPI Shelter Lag May Drive Monetary Policy Next

US Dollar Q4 Fundamental Outlook: How CPI Shelter Lag May Drive Monetary Policy Next

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

DXY, Zillow Rent Index, CPI Shelter – US Dollar Fourth Quarter Fundamental Forecast

  • US Dollar supported by rising terminal Fed Funds Rate bets
  • CPI Shelter lag ought to pressure core inflation lower ahead
  • Will markets continue increasing where the Fed will end up?
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Check out the complete US Dollar Q4 outlook
Get My Guide

US Dollar Third Quarter Recap – Rising Terminal Federal Funds Rate Bets

For the most part, the US Dollar aimed higher in the third quarter of 2023. In fact, the DXY Dollar Index rallied for an impressive 9 consecutive weeks, matching performance from 2014. A key driver was the rise in longer-term Treasury yields, influenced by rising expectations of a higher terminal Federal Funds Rate. In other words, tighter for longer. Will the currency continue holding up in the fourth quarter?

DXY Rallies in Q3 Alongside 10-Year Treasury Yields

DXY Rallies in Q3 Alongside 10-Year Treasury Yields

Chart Created in TradingView

Why You Should Watch CPI Shelter

One key fundamental theme that is likely going to influence the Federal Reserve and thus the US Dollar is how inflation will continue shaping up. Below is a chart overlaying the Zillow Rent Index and shelter component of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) - change from a year ago, quarterly data since 2012. As you can see, there is a considerable lag in CPI shelter.

The latter is just starting to dip after months of slowing rent growth. The reason why this matters is because shelter is the largest segment of CPI, meaning it has a key influence on US monetary policy. As such, it will be very important to watch this dynamic as it could have a key impact on where interest rates could end up in the long run.

The Lag Between Zillow Rent and CPI Shelter

The Lag Between Zillow Rent and CPI Shelter

Where is Core CPI Going?

In fact, we can try and use the timelier Zillow data to derive the core inflation outlook in the quarters ahead. Below is a chart showing the estimated trajectory of Core CPI based on the expected effect of the lag in Zillow data driving CPI shelter, which thus heavily influences underlying inflation. Unsurprisingly, the slowdown in rent growth is anticipated to weigh down on underlying price pressures.

This ought to be good news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to get inflation to come down to target. That said, this is just one component of the various ingredients that are mixed into monetary policy. For example, this does not factor in the recent rise in oil prices, as well as the evolving outlook on the labor market. With that in mind, a Fed that remains on guard could continue supporting the USD.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Check out the complete selection of Q4 top trades
Get My Guide

Using the Lag in Zillow Data to Anticipate Core Inflation in the Future

Using the Lag in Zillow Data to Anticipate Core Inflation in the Future

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Q4 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Entrenched Within Bullish Uptrend
Japanese Yen Q4 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Entrenched Within Bullish Uptrend
2023-10-07 22:00:00
Euro Q4 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP & EUR/JPY at Critical Juncture
Euro Q4 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP & EUR/JPY at Critical Juncture
2023-10-07 10:00:00
Bitcoin Q4 Fundamental Outlook: Spot ETF Decisions to be the Driving Force?
Bitcoin Q4 Fundamental Outlook: Spot ETF Decisions to be the Driving Force?
2023-10-07 04:00:06
The British Pound Q4 Fundamental Forecast – Are We There Yet?
The British Pound Q4 Fundamental Forecast – Are We There Yet?
2023-10-06 16:00:06
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
USD/CAD
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
NZD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023