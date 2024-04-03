 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Apr 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Q2 Forecasts: US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Oil, Bitcoin, Yen, Equities Outlooks
2024-04-03 12:00:44
US Dollar Stumbles Before Key Jobs Data; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-04-02 21:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Apr 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Prices Surge As Market Seems Sure OPEC Cuts Will Stay Put
2024-04-03 13:30:41
Brent, WTI Reach Yearly High amid Escalations in Russia and Middle East
2024-04-02 13:49:47
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Apr 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Holds Firm but Dow and Nasdaq 100 Struggle
2024-04-02 10:00:09
Equities Q2 Technical Outlook: Record Breaking Stocks Show no Signs of Slowing Down
2024-03-31 07:00:10
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Apr 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Q2 Forecasts: US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Oil, Bitcoin, Yen, Equities Outlooks
2024-04-03 12:00:44
Gold Price Achieves Another All-Time High as Safe Haven Appeal Ramps up
2024-04-03 08:11:36
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Apr 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Q2 Forecasts: US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Oil, Bitcoin, Yen, Equities Outlooks
2024-04-03 12:00:44
British Pound Bounces As Manufacturing Scrapes Back Into Growth
2024-04-02 12:11:02
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Apr 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Q2 Forecasts: US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Oil, Bitcoin, Yen, Equities Outlooks
2024-04-03 12:00:44
US Dollar Stumbles Before Key Jobs Data; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-04-02 21:35:00
More View More
US Crude Oil Prices Surge As Market Seems Sure OPEC Cuts Will Stay Put

US Crude Oil Prices Surge As Market Seems Sure OPEC Cuts Will Stay Put

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

US Crude Oil Prices and Analysis

  • US crude is back close to five-month highs
  • Better economic data from China, and the US have buoyed hopes of a more balanced oil market
  • OPEC and Jerome Powell will top Wednesday’s bill

Download our Brand New Q2 Oil Forecast below:

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude Oil prices remained close to five-month peaks on Wednesday as markets looked toward a meeting of key producers at which production cuts are expected to remain in place.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will convene later for a scheduled meeting. Its delegates are likely to be content with recent oil-market action, which has seen prices rise consistently since December. Forecasters think they’ll be inclined to stick with the price-boosting output reductions currently in place.

Signs of economic vigor in both the United States and China have underwritten hopes for a genuine near-term increase in energy demand. This in turn has broadened optimism that what might have been a heavily oversupplied oil market will come more into balance. This prospect has helped the publicly traded oil majors outperform markedly this year, even giving Big Tech a run.

Meanwhile, conflict between Israel and Hamas retains the potential to restrict oil supply from the Middle East, either via the conflict itself spilling over to other regional powers such as Iran or via the consistent attacks on shipping by Yemeni Militants. The ongoing war in Ukraine has seen Russian energy infrastructure targeted. Russia remains a major oil exporter despite heavy Western sanctions.

Of course, higher oil prices will feed into the inflation mix at a time when broader markets, and Western consumers, are hoping for tamer prices and near-term interest rate cuts. Big Oil’s bonanza could turn out to be central banking’s headache. With that in mind, the next major trading event is likely to be Federal Reserve Jerome Powell’s next speech, which will come as European markets are winding down on Wednesday.

US Crude Oil Technical Analysis

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

West Texas Intermediate Benchmark Crude Daily Chart

Prices’ latest surge has taken them above both their previously dominant uptrend channel and, much more significantly, a downtrend line that had capped the market since it peaked in mid-June 2022 at $123/barrel.

Given the speed and magnitude of recent gains, it’s not a stretch to imagine that this rally is getting a little tired, even if that doesn’t mean that major falls are in the offing. Sure enough, WTI’s Relative Strength Index now sits uncomfortably above the 70.0 level which signals a significantly overbought market. It stood at 71.8 on Wednesday morning.

This doesn’t have to presage a turnaround, but it is likely to mean that the market pauses for breath, and where it does so is likely to be important. That downtrend line now offers some support at $84.04 and might come back into play if the psychological prop of $85 doesn’t survive on a daily or weekly closing basis. There is also important retracement support close by at $83.05.

Still, momentum remains firmly with the bulls and seems likely to continue to do so even if some profit-taking stunts the current rally.

--by David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Achieves Another All-Time High as Safe Haven Appeal Ramps up
Gold Price Achieves Another All-Time High as Safe Haven Appeal Ramps up
2024-04-03 08:11:36
Brent, WTI Reach Yearly High amid Escalations in Russia and Middle East
Brent, WTI Reach Yearly High amid Escalations in Russia and Middle East
2024-04-02 13:49:47
Market Sentiment: Gold’s Bullish Outlook Intact; AUD/USD, NZD/USD Biased Lower
Market Sentiment: Gold’s Bullish Outlook Intact; AUD/USD, NZD/USD Biased Lower
2024-04-01 17:30:00
Gold Q2 Fundamental Forecast: In Neutral Waters - Neither Bullish nor Bearish
Gold Q2 Fundamental Forecast: In Neutral Waters - Neither Bullish nor Bearish
2024-03-30 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Apr 3, 2024