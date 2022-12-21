UK Brent Oil Hinting Bullish Sentiment as Oil Supply Set to Drop

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 21, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bolstered by GfK Consumer Confidence
2022-12-21 08:58:49
Collapse of the Carry Doesn’t Reach the S&P 500, Can EURUSD Fulfill Its Own Reversal?
2022-12-20 22:45:55
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 21, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground as Risks Swirl in BoJ Aftermath. Will WTI Rally?
2022-12-21 05:30:00
Crude Oil Eyeing Falling Wedge as Gold Prices May Reverse, Where to From Here?
2022-12-20 07:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 21, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Jones Industrial Average Reversing into Large Ranges
2022-12-20 20:00:21
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Sink as Treasury Yields Climb, APAC Stocks at Risk
2022-12-20 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 21, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Outlook: Prices May Rise as Retail Traders Increase Short Bets
2022-12-21 03:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Moves Higher but will the Rally Last?
2022-12-20 15:00:19
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 21, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: The US Dollar is Back in the Driver’s Seat
2022-12-21 13:00:14
GBP Forecast: Pound Vulnerable to Both USD and Euro
2022-12-20 11:59:01
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 21, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Pummelled in the Japanese Yen Melee Post BoJ. Where to for AUD/JPY?
2022-12-21 01:30:00
Collapse of the Carry Doesn’t Reach the S&P 500, Can EURUSD Fulfill Its Own Reversal?
2022-12-20 22:45:55
More View More
UK Brent Oil Hinting Bullish Sentiment as Oil Supply Set to Drop

UK Brent Oil Hinting Bullish Sentiment as Oil Supply Set to Drop

Zorrays Junaid, Contributor

UK Brent Oil hinting bullish sentiment as oil supply is set to drop

The impact of the sanctions on Russia’s crude oil is still very much an important issue that is still playing out. Alongside UK’s EU allies, the EU and their G7 partners have placed a ban on Russian crude oil between on December 5th 2022 and Russian refined products yet to be banned on February 5th 2023.

This means the UK will prohibit the import, acquisition, supply and delivery of Russian oil and refined oil products into the UK. This ban will potentially have a shock on UK Brent Oil’s price, and possibly see an appreciation in the long run due to lack of supply.

UK Brent Oil – Daily timeframe – December 21st 2022

Chart Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Chart prepared on TradingView by Zorrays Junaid

We can see from this daily chart that since February 2022, the price of UK Brent Oil has been depreciating within this descending channel. On December 9th 2022, shortly after the Russian oil ban the price of UK Brent Oil bounced off the lower bound of the descending channel of this whole corrective cycle.

On top of that, we can see that price is also breaking through a bearish trendline which was supporting the recent bearish cycle since November 7th 2022 high which eventually broke through 83.718 lows. A break of the trendline will support the bullish price action this chart is hinting.

Let’s zoom in a little bit more to see how the most recent price action unfolded.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Zorrays Junaid
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

UK Brent Oil – Hourly timeframe – December 21st 2022

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared on TradingView by Zorrays Junaid

From the lows of December 9th 2022, we can witness a 5 wave Elliott Wave sequence to the upside with wave 5 as the extended wave. This is an impulse wave, and an impulse wave is usually the trend supporting wave. Therefore, if price is held above the 75.0 key level lows, we can expect UK Brent Oil continue to appreciate to the upside.

--- created By Zorrays Junaid

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Moves Higher but will the Rally Last?
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Moves Higher but will the Rally Last?
2022-12-20 15:00:19
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Gold Attempts 1800 Hold, Silver Fibonacci Resistance Test
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Gold Attempts 1800 Hold, Silver Fibonacci Resistance Test
2022-12-19 15:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slammed by Fed Chair Powell’s Pessimism
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slammed by Fed Chair Powell’s Pessimism
2022-12-15 10:30:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: Oil Bounces from Fibonacci Support
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: Oil Bounces from Fibonacci Support
2022-12-13 21:15:35
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Dec 21, 2022