Top 2023 Trade: US Treasury 2s-10s Yield Curve Inversion to Start to Unwind

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Left in a Technical Lurch as Markets In Full Holiday Liquidity
2022-12-23 23:45:00
Will EURUSD Earn a Break with NZDUSD Sliding and S&P 500 Swinging?
2022-12-22 22:30:06
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Eyeing Further Gains Following Yesterday’s Pause
2022-12-23 10:39:52
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Stocks Slide into Support, PCE, Consumer Sentiment on Deck
2022-12-22 21:10:09
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Consolidates Near 1-Week High, Wedge Breakout Imminent?
2022-12-22 12:00:47
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: Pound Below 200-day MA Ahead of Key US Economic Data
2022-12-23 08:15:49
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
More View More
Top 2023 Trade: US Treasury 2s-10s Yield Curve Inversion to Start to Unwind

Top 2023 Trade: US Treasury 2s-10s Yield Curve Inversion to Start to Unwind

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

The closely followed US 2s-10s yield curve has been heavily inverted (2yr UST yields more than 10yr UST) for the best part of six months now as bond markets price in a heavy recession in the US. This rate differential is now back at levels last seen during the 1980s economic recession when the then Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker tightened monetary policy uber-aggressively to curb sky-high inflation. These rate increases sent the economy spiraling into a deep recession and while some would argue that his aggressive actions cost tens of millions of Americans their jobs, others would argue that chair Volcker set the backdrop for strong economic expansion over the next two decades.

The FOMC has increased interest rates aggressively over the year to combat inflation and is now easing back slightly in an effort to make the upcoming recession as shallow, and hopefully short-lived, as possible while sticking to the central bank’s mandate on price pressures. Financial markets are already looking at the Federal Reserve starting to lower rates in Q4 2023 and as these expectations build, the interest rate differential between the rate-sensitive US 2-year and the benchmark US 10-year will begin to narrow and eventually re-invert. A look at the 2s-10s curve below shows that the last three times the curve inverted, it reversed that set-up reasonably quickly. To take advantage of the curve turning positive again, a weighted long US 2-year vs. a short US 10-year position would be beneficial. As always, when bond prices go up their yields go down, and vice versa.

image1.png

From a technical perspective, the US 2-year yield chart shows a topping out ‘head and shoulders’ pattern which suggests that yields are heading lower with the 4.00%-4.08% the next likely landing zone.

image2.png

Chart by TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Top 2022 Trading Lesson: There Aren’t Many Trades That Make It Through a 20-Point Strategy Checklist
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: There Aren’t Many Trades That Make It Through a 20-Point Strategy Checklist
2022-12-25 12:00:00
Top 2023 Trade: Bearish Stocks, Bearish GBP/JPY
Top 2023 Trade: Bearish Stocks, Bearish GBP/JPY
2022-12-25 08:00:45
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Trust in Your Strategy and Analysis – Avoid the Noise
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Trust in Your Strategy and Analysis – Avoid the Noise
2022-12-25 04:00:00
Top 2023 Trade: Long NZD/USD - Kiwi Backed by Fundamentals as Monetary Policy Reigns
Top 2023 Trade: Long NZD/USD - Kiwi Backed by Fundamentals as Monetary Policy Reigns
2022-12-25 00:00:34
Advertisement