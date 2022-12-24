Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Don’t Try and be Clever – Stick to Your Guns

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Left in a Technical Lurch as Markets In Full Holiday Liquidity
2022-12-23 23:45:00
Will EURUSD Earn a Break with NZDUSD Sliding and S&P 500 Swinging?
2022-12-22 22:30:06
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Eyeing Further Gains Following Yesterday’s Pause
2022-12-23 10:39:52
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Stocks Slide into Support, PCE, Consumer Sentiment on Deck
2022-12-22 21:10:09
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Consolidates Near 1-Week High, Wedge Breakout Imminent?
2022-12-22 12:00:47
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: Pound Below 200-day MA Ahead of Key US Economic Data
2022-12-23 08:15:49
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
More View More
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Don’t Try and be Clever – Stick to Your Guns

Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Don’t Try and be Clever – Stick to Your Guns

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

This year (2022) has been dominated by one theme which has driven all markets, the Federal Reserve finally accepting that inflation had got completely out of their control and that a series of sharp, and regular, rate hikes would be required to bring price pressures under control. Higher US interest rates lead to higher short-term US Treasury yields, a stronger US dollar, a bearish outlook for tech stocks and the Nasdaq 100, and a negative backdrop for gold. None of these moves are new, higher rates always historically produce these market reactions. So why, when the trend is evident, can following a clear plan be difficult? My 2022 lesson, trying to be too clever.

When you see an obvious trend you can be lulled into a false sense of security, you start thinking that something that is so clear to you can be finessed by you, that you know better than the prevailing market and that you can get a better entry price. So while you wait for your ‘perfect entry’, the market starts to move against you and that’s when the trouble starts. You know the trend but you aren’t in the trade – I was trying to be too clever in my entry that it kept getting away from me. Then you have to reevaluate - getting your new entry and exit levels in place - while the market is moving in the way you expected and away from you. Even worse you get a case of trader paralysis, in this case, you don’t want to pay a higher price to enter a trade because you know you had the opportunity to get in earlier and at a better price. And you missed it.

If you see a trade and it meets all of your criteria, take it, don’t try and be too clever and get in at a marginally better level and miss the trade you planned.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Top 2023 Trade: USD May Pressure CNH in Q1, Eyes on Global Growth
Top 2023 Trade: USD May Pressure CNH in Q1, Eyes on Global Growth
2022-12-24 00:00:17
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: The Forest and the Trees
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: The Forest and the Trees
2022-12-23 20:00:00
Top 2023 Trade: Bearish S&P on New Lows, Bearish USDJPY Should Fed Capitulate
Top 2023 Trade: Bearish S&P on New Lows, Bearish USDJPY Should Fed Capitulate
2022-12-23 16:00:40
Breaking Down the Santa Claus Rally Using the VIX, MOVE, GVZ and EVZ Indices
Breaking Down the Santa Claus Rally Using the VIX, MOVE, GVZ and EVZ Indices
2022-12-23 04:00:00
Advertisement