Stock Indices Hit by More China Property Woes​​​

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Selling Pressure Remains Below the 100-Day MA
2023-08-17 16:32:24
Euro Vulnerable Against a Runaway US Dollar with Treasury Yields Jumping
2023-08-17 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: 7-Week Win Streak at Risk as Retail Traders Shift Exposure
2023-08-17 20:00:00
Oil Price Update: Chinese Data, Strong USD Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-08-16 15:46:23
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 hit one-month low as China worries intensify
2023-08-17 09:30:02
FTSE 100, Dow and Hang Seng All Come Under Pressure
2023-08-15 09:30:05
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Slides as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Rise. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-08-18 00:30:00
Gold Prices Still Haunted By Higher Yields, But Claw Back Some Ground
2023-08-17 17:30:07
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/GBP, GBP/USD Update: GBP Slides as UK Retail Sales Disappoints
2023-08-18 10:30:05
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 01, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
2023-08-17 15:23:35
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Drops as Evergrande Bankruptcy Application Spurs Safety Bid
2023-08-18 08:00:33
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Update: A Temporary Pause Before Bullish Continuation?
2023-08-17 11:00:21
More View More
Stock Indices Hit by More China Property Woes​​​

Stock Indices Hit by More China Property Woes​​​

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

Article by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

FTSE 100, CAC 40, Nasdaq 100 Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 drops further as UK retail sales fall by more than expected

​The rout in the FTSE 100 is ongoing as UK retail sales dropped by 1.2% month-on-month in July, worse than an expected 0.5% drop and after a downwardly revised 0.6% rise in June. The UK blue-chip index is fast approaching its 7,228 July trough. Between it and the 7,204 March low the index is expected to at least find interim support.

​Minor resistance can be found at the 24 March low at 7,331 and more significant resistance between the May and June lows at 7,401 to 7,433.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Learn How IG Client Sentiment Can Affect Price Action

FTSE 100 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 0% 3%
Weekly 66% -38% 24%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

CAC 40 slide approaches major support

​The slide in the French CAC 40 index has practically reached the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,146 on global risk-off sentiment triggered by China growth concerns, US yields rising to 2008 levels and after China's Evergrande filed for bankruptcy protection in New York. ​Below the 200-day SMA the June low at 7,105 might offer minor support ahead of the more significant May and July lows at 7,083 to 7,053.

​Resistance can be seen between the early August lows at 7,210 to 7,218.

CAC 40 Daily Chart

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by IG
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 slips to two-month lows

​The Nasdaq 100’s summer decline is ongoing as risk-off sentiment dominates among rising longer-dated US bond yields. ​The Nasdaq 100 on Thursday briefly reached levels last traded in mid-June and nearly touched the early June high at 14,663. Below it further minor support can be found around the 14,530 late May high.

​Resistance sits at the July low at 14,920.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by IG
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Indices’ Rally is Cracking: S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Action
US Indices’ Rally is Cracking: S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Action
2023-08-18 04:30:00
Higher Treasury yields, China’s woes kept the pressure on risk sentiments: S&P Regional Banking ETF, Nikkei 225, GBP/EUR
Higher Treasury yields, China’s woes kept the pressure on risk sentiments: S&P Regional Banking ETF, Nikkei 225, GBP/EUR
2023-08-18 02:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 hit one-month low as China worries intensify
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 hit one-month low as China worries intensify
2023-08-17 09:30:02
Stock Indices Continue to Slide on China Growth Worries and Bank Downgrades
Stock Indices Continue to Slide on China Growth Worries and Bank Downgrades
2023-08-16 09:30:37
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
FTSE 100
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
France 40
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023